UK GDP increased by around 5.5% in Q2 following easing of coronavirus restrictions which has allowed many sectors to rebound significantly. In output terms, the main contributors to this increase were wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food service activities, education and human health, along with social work activities. While the level of GDP is now 3.3% below where it was pre-pandemic in Q4 2019, it will be essential to see if the UK can maintain this rate of growth moving forward as it faces supply and labour shortages, higher energy costs in addition to a general rise in inflation. Central banks and government legislation will play a key role in ensuring that the situation does not get out of hand moving forward, but today’s data could provide some much needed reassurance to markets in the short term.

Nationwide HPI slows down but remains in double digits

While the Nationwide HPI report showed a slowdown in annual price growth from August to September, the figure remains in double digits. Wales and Northern Ireland were the strongest performing regions in Q3, London appeared to be the worst as the prospects of economic recovery continue to drive more people towards the capital and increase demand for properties. While the price growth appears to be easing, house prices remain around 13% higher than before the pandemic started in early 2020. If the current situation were to continue and as house prices continue to rise at a faster pace than earnings, we could see another factor potentially slowing down recovery as house affordability becomes more stretched while raising deposit remains the main barrier for potential first-time buyers.