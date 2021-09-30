UK GDP increased by around 5.5% in Q2 following easing of coronavirus restrictions which has allowed many sectors to rebound significantly. In output terms, the main contributors to this increase were wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food service activities, education and human health, along with social work activities. While the level of GDP is now 3.3% below where it was pre-pandemic in Q4 2019, it will be essential to see if the UK can maintain this rate of growth moving forward as it faces supply and labour shortages, higher energy costs in addition to a general rise in inflation. Central banks and government legislation will play a key role in ensuring that the situation does not get out of hand moving forward, but today’s data could provide some much needed reassurance to markets in the short term.
Nationwide HPI slows down but remains in double digits
While the Nationwide HPI report showed a slowdown in annual price growth from August to September, the figure remains in double digits. Wales and Northern Ireland were the strongest performing regions in Q3, London appeared to be the worst as the prospects of economic recovery continue to drive more people towards the capital and increase demand for properties. While the price growth appears to be easing, house prices remain around 13% higher than before the pandemic started in early 2020. If the current situation were to continue and as house prices continue to rise at a faster pace than earnings, we could see another factor potentially slowing down recovery as house affordability becomes more stretched while raising deposit remains the main barrier for potential first-time buyers.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides to new 2021 lows ahead of US GDP, Powell's appearance
EUR/USD is trading below 1.16, at new 2021 lows, as US yields remain elevated and support the dollar. Fed Chair Powell testifies as upcoming tapering moves markets. The US is set to avert a government shutdown but the debt ceiling issue remains open. Final GDP is awaited as well.
GBP/USD struggles under 1.3450 as the dollar remains firm
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3450 as the dollar holds onto its taper-related gains. Concerns about Brexit, the end of Britain's furlough scheme and petrol shortages are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD keeps downside opened towards $1717
There seems to be no respite for gold price, as the risks remain skewed to the downside amid the immense strength seen in the US dollar and the Treasury yields so far this week.
Altcoins rally in disregard of newest Chinese crypto ban
Bitcoin price inches closer to a breakout from the falling wedge pattern. Ethereum price is retesting the upper trend line of the descending parallel channel, suggesting a breakout is around the corner.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?