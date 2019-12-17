UK Employment Preview: Watch for jobs’ creation ahead of BOE

The number of people unemployed in November is seen at 20.2K.

GBP/USD filled the post-election bullish gap, critical support at 1.3190.

The UK will offer an update on the employment sector´s situation this Tuesday at 9:30 GMT. The market is expecting that the number of people unemployed in the UK in November results at 20.2K, below the previous 33K. In the 3-month to October, the ILO unemployment rate is seen up to 3.9% from 3.8% previously, while Average Hourly Earnings in the same period are seen up by 3.4% with and without bonuses.

With Tories’ overwhelming victory, Brexit concerns have been set aside, at least for now. The latest market’s headlines on the issue indicate that PM Boris Johnson will attempt to pass its Brexit deal through the Parliament as soon as this Friday.

Ahead of it, the Bank of England will have a monetary policy meeting next Thursday. The central bank has highlighted the relevance of maintaining high employment as a way to push up inflation. Therefore, an upbeat report would push away chances of a rate cut.

A disappointing headline, on the other hand, with unemployment above the market’s expectations, could force the central bank into a more dovish stance, hence, pressure the Pound.

GBP/USD levels to watch

The GBP/USD pair has fallen to 1.3235 during Asian trading hours, practically filling the post-election bullish gap. Still, a break below the mentioned daily low could result in a steady decline toward 1.3190 as a first bearish target, while below this last, an approach to 1.3100 is on the cards.

The 1.3305 level, where the pair bottomed last Friday, is the immediate resistance and the level that the pair needs to clear to recover toward the 1.3360 price zone.