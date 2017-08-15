UK Employment Preview: Tight Labor Market is too little to Lift Wages

Employment growth is likely to remain strong in the UK with the number of headline unemployment claims expected to rise to 7.2K in the UK labor market in July, up from 6.0K in June, the Office for National Statistics will report on Wednesday, August 16.

June employment report is likely to see unemployment rate stuck to 40-year low of 4.5% in June with the headline unemployment rate being reported on a 3-months average basis. From the monetary policy point of view, tight labor market is a sign of a need for policy tightening; nevertheless, all but most important are the average monthly earnings figures. The average monthly earnings including bonuses are expected to rise 1.8% in June, unchanged from May. With subdued wage growth of less than 2% and inflation rising by 2.6%, the real, inflation adjusted, monthly pay is negative, providing little support for ailing growth in the UK.

In an environment of rising inflation is sluggish growth of wages monetary policy neutral with both inflation and wages growth being the only combination requiring an immediate policy response. The Bank of England is therefore likely to dwell in its current wait-and-see mode until November Inflation report is due with fresh GDP, inflation and labor market forecasts for the UK.

FX market reaction

With unemployment dwelling close to 4 decades low, the labor market conditions in the UK remain tight. Nominal earnings growth though is still too sluggish to require a monetary policy response. Although foreign exchange market may as well deliver sterling positive knee jerk reaction based on claimant count number falling below 7.2K expectations or the unemployment rate falling further to fresh lows.