UK election's impact on Pound: A double-edged sword

Trying to anticipate how the Pound will react to the unknown outcome of the UK election can become a double-edged sword. If you don't think so, take a look at what happened in the US last November: Mrs. Clinton was supposed to stand victorious, but Trump won. The dollar was supposed to sink and it did briefly, before rallying to multi-year highs against its European rivals, whilst appreciating sharply against the rest the rest of the G-10 bloc.

Indeed, the scenario back then favored the greenback, with a strong imbalance between the US Federal Reserve monetary policy and the rest of the major Central Banks´ ones. Also, back then soft inflation in the EU undermined the EUR, while Brexit's perspectives weighed on Pound.

But these days and the upcoming Pound´s reaction, is not about the election, is about Brexit. PM May called for a snap election seeking for formal support to its "hard-Brexit" stance, after replacing PM Cameron, who resigned following his defeat on the referendum about leaving the EU. "Every vote for the Conservatives will make me stronger when I negotiate for Britain with the prime ministers, presidents and chancellors of the European Union," said Theresa May.

Ever since her announcement mid April, the Conservative party has been losing ground in the polls against its Labour rivals, mostly due to the lack of certainties over what will happen with the Brexit. Despite PM May has clearly state that they will have to leave the EU Single Market, her following promises of "achieving the best trade deal possible" for the UK seem to have not been enough for voters. And such uncertainty is what weighs on polls. May's advantage today, and according to polls, is not enough to guarantee her power in the Parliament, and therefore, in the case she wins with a limited margin, she will have two battles to fight, not the best scenario for the Pound.

May needs to win at least 326 seats avoid the inner battle, and the latest YouGov prediction model shows the Tories winning 308 seats, Labour on 261 and other parties winning 80 seats in the lower house of parliament, leaving the ruling party well short of a majority. But less assume for a moment that she actually gets it. What will happen then? The Pound may soar as an immediate reaction, but after the dust settles, focus will turn back to Brexit negotiations, scheduled to begin on June 19th, eleven days after the election.

Victory's euphoria will be erased by EU demands, initially in the form of the so called Brexit Bill. The EU claims that Britain made legally binding financial commitments that it must honor on exit, estimated in EU’s €100bn, an amount of money that the UK is far from recognizing or accepting. In fact, Brexit Minister, David Davis, has menaced to leave the negotiations´ table if the EU insists on the matter. EU negotiators will put it on the top of their dealing list, and in fact, have clearly stated that they won't embark on trade talks until the bill is settled. Tough Brexit negotiations will be a stone around Pound's neck, and therefore, any sustainable gain the GBP may have achieved in the improbable case of a large May's triumph, will be erased.

What if she does not get a majority? Well, that will mean that the people is not that convinced about the hard Brexit scenario, making it even tougher for May and for the Pound. I should add to this scenario softening data ever since the year started in the UK, ahead of the possible chaotic financial situation Brexit will bring.

Beyond the unpredictable initial reaction, the Pound is set to fall. What's preventing it from plummeting these days is dollar's weakness, not Pound self strength. For the GBP/USD, it will be the battle of the less weak, but against other rivals, betting on the Pound won't be the best deal, at least, not the best for me.

Anyway, there are some key levels to watch next Thursday and here they are: the pair topped at 1.3047 for this year mid May, which means that large selling stops could have gathered above the level, alongside with buying orders. If those get triggered, the pair can rally up to the 1.3100/20 price zone, where the pair has multiple daily highs and lows for these last few months. Beyond this last, the next relevant resistance comes at the 1.3200/50 region.

There's an immediate support at 1.2830, but the relevant one is 1.2756, the lowest quote the pair had after PM's May called for the election. Below it, the pair has scope to extend its slide down to 1.2614, March 27th daily high.