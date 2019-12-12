UK Elections Cheat Sheet: Quick timetable, five scenarios, and expected GBP/USD reactions

UK vote-counting is slow, but political reactions are fast.

A small Conservative majority is priced into the pound.

GBP/USD may react differently in five scenarios.

The December 12 UK elections are critical for Brexit and the pound. The Conservatives are in the lead, but the gap has somewhat narrowed in favor of Labour, leaving room for surprises in both directions.

Markets would prefer Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives to win over Jeremy Corbyn's Labour and a scenario of a hung parliament.

Here is the quick version.

Quick Timetable

22:00 GMT: BBC exit polls are set to rock markets, but if it is not an overwhelming result, markets will likely remain choppy.

23:10 GMT: Initial results likely with a slow trickle afterward.

From 00:00 The pace of declarations is set to accelerate. Each constituency has the power to move sterling. A clearer picture is due by 6:00. The main action is likely around 2:00-3:00.

Around 8:00 European markets open, and leaders may react. Coalition negotiations may start if the outcome is a hung parliament.

Here are five scenarios.

1) A landslide Conservative win – GBP/USD surges

The most desired result for investors is possible. Some analysts see 1.35 as a target, and some polls suggest this outcome has real chances.

It has a medium-high probability.

2) A small majority – GBP/USD up, then down

A small majority of less than 30 is priced in, and would likely trigger a sigh of relief but then a "buy the rumor, sell the fact." Johnson may have to depend on hard-Brexiteers for harder decisions.

The probability is high.

3) Hung parliament – GBP/USD down, then up

If Johnson falls short of a majority, the pound will likely fall, but could then leap if he manages to cling to power. He will have a harder time convincing the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party to join forces.

The probability is medium.

4) A hung parliament, Corbyn steps aside – GBP/USD down, then up

In this scenario, the Conservatives are unable to form a government and Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and the Scottish National Party (SNP) form a government. Moreover, Jeremy Corbyn steps aside to make way for a more palatable leader for the LibDems.

In this case, the initial fall that follows the Tory loss is replaced by cheering a pro-Remain moderate government.

The chances are low.

5) Jeremy Corbyn, PM – GBP/USD crashes

In this tail scenario, Labour smashes expectations, and Jeremy Corbyn becomes PM, perhaps with help from the SNP. Fear of radical policies and Brexit uncertainty sends GBP/USD crashing.

Chances are slim.

Conclusion

The UK elections may send GBP/USD hundreds of pips up and down in a nerve-wracking night and perhaps also throughout Friday. The plot may see many twists and turns.

