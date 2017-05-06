UK election scenarios & trading the GBP/JPY pair

British Prime Minister Theresa May, in April, shocked markets by calling for an early election on June 8. Back then, the Conservatives enjoyed a solid approval rating. A survey conducted after May's announcement had shown Conservative Party 21 points ahead of the main opposition Labour Party.

So May’s announcement seemed logical as a landslide victory in the elections would strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union.

Runaway lead has evaporated

According to the latest Survation poll, the Conservative lead over Labour has shrunk from 17 points to just one since the start of May. The poll puts the Tories on 41.5 per cent, Labour on 40.4, the Liberal Democrats 6, UKIP 3 and 'other' 9.

Corbyn and Theresa May are now running neck and neck. The poll also showed the number of voters who think that Corbyn would the best Prime Minister has risen dramatically in the last few weeks.

In short, the odds of a hung parliament have increased dramatically over the last few weeks.

Should we trust the polls?

There is no clear answer to this question. They said Brexit will be rejected… they also said Trump won’t win. But we all know the results were the exact opposite of what the polls had suggested. However, the polls rightly predicted Macron’s victory in the French Presidential elections.

It is difficult to trust the polls as the ‘closet voters’ often say one thing and do another. History shows, terror attacks like the one seen over the weekend tend to skew elections in favor of the Conservatives. However, on a larger scheme of things, there is not enough data to establish a thumb rule of sorts.

Market activity ahead of the elections

Pound rallied after Theresa May announced elections. The short unwind gathered pace as Conservatives were seen winning by a big margin.

However, the quid has come under pressure of late, mainly due to Corbyn gaining ground in the polls. The broad-based dollar sell-off restricted the losses in the GBP/USD pair to around 1.28 levels.

GBP/JPY topped out 148.11 (May 10 high) before deflating to 141.48 largely due to the sell-off in the USD/JPY pair. The cross currently trades around 142.05.

UK Election Scenarios

Scenario Surprise rating (on a scale of 1 to 10) I. Conservatives - landslide victory, strong mandate 6 II. Conservatives - Status Quo 3 III. Hung Parliament 8 IV. Labour Majority 10

GBP/JPY Outlook

Weekly chart

The descending trend line drawn from Aug 2015 high and Nov 2015 is seen offering resistance around 148.50.

The rising trend line drawn from Oct 2016 low and Apr 2017 low is seen offering support around 138.30.

The weekly 50-MA has bottomed out and currently stands at 138.00 levels.

Also take note - The selling from the recent high of 148.11 has run out of steam at 141.56 (23.6% Fib R of June 2015 high - Oct 2016 low).

A higher bottom formation with RSI above 50.00 indicates the cross is more likely to test the descending trend line hurdle of 148.50.

Hung Parliament: is clearly a risk-off event. Thus, GBP/JPY could easily test 130.00 - 128.60 (July 2016 low).

Conservatives - Landslide: The cross could take out the trend line hurdle of 148.50 and test supply around 151.94 (38.2% Fib R of June 2015 high - Oct 2016 low).

Conservatives - Status Quo: A minor sell-off in the GBP/JPY to 138.00 levels could be seen. Moreover, status quo outcome defeats the whole purpose of calling snap elections.

Labour Majority: As mentioned earlier, there is consensus in the market that Labour majority/Corbyn victory could yield a sell-off in the GBP. But remember what had happened after Trump victory… Dollar had rallied after an initial knee-jerk sell-off.

Hence, caution is advised. Watch out for the signs of a rebound from strong support levels - 138.00, 135.59 (Apr low).