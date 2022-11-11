The pound rally gained new momentum on Friday morning, following a respite after the 3% rise in GBPUSD on Thursday. The British currency was supported predominantly by better-than-expected economic data and comments from the Governor of the Bank of England on the intention for further rate hikes.
The UK economy contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter - noticeably less than the forecasted drop of 0.5%. One year ago, growth in the same period diminished to 2.4% after 4.4% in the second quarter and +2.1% expected. For September, the economy contracted by 0.6%, following a decline of 0.1% in August.
Industrial production added 0.2% in September, losing 3.1% y/y. Manufacturing is more challenging, holding on to volumes in September after contracting by a cumulative 2.9% in the previous three months.
Separately, there is an improvement in the balance of foreign trade. The monthly deficit decreased to 15.6bn compared to 17.2bn a month before, 16.1bn a year ago and a peak of 23 in January. However, this is well above 'normal' levels from 2013 to 2019, near 12bn. Exports are up 46% y/y, or 11.8bn and imports are up 27% or 11.4bn.
The UK economy has started to contract without surprises, evidenced by earlier labour market figures. So far, it is a softer landing than previously feared.
Nevertheless, it is essential for market participants that the published data shows a less tragic slowdown trajectory and that the decline in commodity prices in recent months is easing the pressure on imports and industry. In this environment, there are more and more reasons for long-term buying of the British pound, which renewed its historic low against the dollar in September. As a result, the GBPUSD is now above 1.1750, having beaten off losses since August.
The rise in the British currency also shows signs of breaking the downtrend as GBPUSD has surpassed previous local highs and has consolidated above the 50-day average. On the technical analysis side, GBPUSD may encounter little resistance up to the 1.20 area by the end of the month, where the bulls will still have to prove their strength.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD rises above 1.0300 as US Dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in three months above 1.1300. The safe-haven US Dollar resumes its post-CPI downside as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets ahead of the weekend.
GBPUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.1800
GBPUSD has extended its rally and advanced toward 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness, as reflected by a 1% decline in the US Dollar Index, amid improving market mood helps the pair stretch higher.
Gold climbs to multi-month highs above $1,760
Gold continues to push higher and trades above $1,760 for the first time in nearly three months on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy bearish pressure as investors cheer the soft US inflation report and heightened optimism about Chine easing coronavirus restrictions.
FTX files for bankruptcy as Sam Bankman-Fried resigns as CEO
The embattled FTX exchange has reportedly filed for bankruptcy. FTX has been in the spotlight this week following allegations of mismanagement of funds. FTX, the West Realm Shires Services and Alameda Research, including 130 affiliated firms have started proceedings under chapter 11 of the bankruptcy law.
US CPI cools, bond yields plummet, the Dollar extends slide
A surprise drop in both headline and core inflation in the US sent stocks surging while the Dollar slid anew against its rivals. Optimism that the Fed could shift to softer interest rate hikes over the next months pushed the Dollar lower.