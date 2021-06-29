Global developments
US nominal yields are down 2-5bps across maturities partly on a fall in inflation expectations. The US Dollar has strengthened overnight against majors as well as EM currencies. The Euro is finding resistance in the 1.1960-1.20 zone.
Domestic developments
The Finance Minister announced a Rs 6.3 lakh crs fiscal package to support the sectors worst hit by the pandemic. Most of the support is in the form of credit guarantees and is, therefore, contingent and off-balance sheet in nature. This was expected as the actual fiscal headroom available for additional spending is limited. The actual increase in expenditure is likely to be to the extent of 0.2-0.4% of GDP taking the fiscal deficit to 7-7.2% of GDP against budgeted 6.8%.
Equities
The Nifty is struggling to close above the 15900 marks and is confined in the 15450-15900 range. While the Dow and S&P ended flat overnight, Nasdaq gained 1% on drop in US yields. Asian equities are trading in the red. Sectors that would benefit from stimulus packages such as travel and tourism should outperform.
Bonds
Sell-off in rates continued with the 5y OIS breaching the 5.5% mark in trade, a level last seen in Jan'20. G-sec yields across maturities too were higher by 3-4bps. We may see the bonds come under further pressure on account of the fiscal measures announced by the FM today. The focus will be on the Rs 20600crs SDL auction today.
USD/INR
The Rupee traded a tight 74.18-74.25 range for the most part of the session. Month-end exporter selling is being completely absorbed by Nationalized banks, likely on behalf of the RBI. 1y forward yield is hovering around 4.4% and overnight (Cash-Tom) implied yield is 3.65%
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure between 74.00-74.50. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
