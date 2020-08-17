CPI projected to be -0.1% m/m, 0.6% y/y in July.

Annual core CPI forecast to be 1.3% down from 1.4% in June.

Average yearly core CPI was 1.63% in the first quarter.

Weaker than expected inflation could weigh on the sterling.

Consumer prices in the UK are predicted to continue their slow recovery in July from their pandemic slide but remain well below the Bank of England target rate despite massive monetary and fiscal support from the government.

Overall inflation is forecast to drop 0.1% on the month in July following June’s 0.1% increase. Annual inflation is expected to be unchanged at 0.6% in July. In the first quarter it averaged 1.67%.

Core annual CPI is projected to slip to 1.3% in July from 1.4% prior. The first quarter average was 1.63%.

CPI

FXStreet

Pound Sterling

The sterling surge above 1.3000 may require a dose of price optimism for retention. If inflation continues low or falls the currency market will begin to speculate that the Bank of England (BOE) could, afer all, cut its base rate below zero.

Stronger than forecast price data will reduce the risk of the BOE joining the European Central Bank (ECB) and many EU national banks with negative main rates.

BOE and ECB

Like its continental counterpart, the BOE targets a 2% overall inflation rate. The US Federal Reserve sets is 2% inflation goal at the core rate, that is, consumer inflation minus food and energy prices.

Several months into its economic recovery UK annual inflation was but 0.6% in June less than half its 1.67% average in the first quarter. The core rate of 1.4% in June, with 1.3% expected in July, is markedly closer to its first quarter average of 1.63%.

The ECB main refinance rate has been at zero for more than four years, having been reduced from 0.5% in March 2016.

ECB main refinance rate

FXStreet

The BOE main rate was at 0.75% in January having seen two 0.25% increases, one in 2017 and one in 2018. The pandemic prompted two reductions in March, the first to 0.25% on the 11th and the second to 0.1% on the 19th. The BOE takes a dim view of the economic, financial and fiscal efficacy of zero rates agreeing with the US Federal Reserve that they are not being actively considered.

BOE main lending rate

FXStreet

UK economy and the pound

British economic data has been improving with Markit's purchasing managers indexes in July at 53.3 for manufacturing, 56.5 in services. August’s results are expected to rise to 53.6 and 57.0 respectively. Constructioni PMI was 58.1 in July.

Retail sales have recovered well rising 13.9% in June and 12.3% in May after falling 23.2% in March and April.

The pound has benefited from the general dollar weakness of the past month which was based on the supposed impact of the second wave of the coronavirus on the US economy. That slowdown has been minimal though the markets are waiting for confirmation. The dollar decline has halted awaiting August developments in the US.

If the sterling is to keep its edge, it will soon have to do so on its own.