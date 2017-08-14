UK CPI Preview: BoE set to ignore inflation data

The Bank of England is expected to ignore spiking consumer inflation as consumer price index (CPI) is set to increase 2.7% in July. The Office for National Statistics is will be reporting on whole set of inflation indices including producer price index, retail price index and house price index on Tuesday August 15th.

While UK CPI is exceeding the official inflation target of the Bank of England since January, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will largely ignore the actual figures and consider current development temporary. Main reason is the import prices as the post-brexit sterling depreciation presses on domestic prices in the UK to rise. Going further into 2017, the basis effect of sterling depreciation should result in diminishing inflation pressures and will increasingly put wage growth into focus of policymakers. Some analysts argue that stripping headline inflation of sterling depreciation effect bring headline CPI below BoE´s inflation target. “Inflation would be just 1.7% - much lower than the latest 2.6% headline CPI reading and importantly, below the BoE's target,” James Smith from ING wrote in a report on Monday.

The eight-member MPC has voted 6-2 in favor of interest rates on hold during the August meeting and it is expected to stay pat on rates for the rest of this year. With Kristin Forbes leaving MPC in July, only two external hawks, Ian McCafferty and Michael Sauders, voted in favor of rate hike. It is not until mid-September for public to see how newcomer in MPC, Joanna Place, is going to vote. Nevertheless, the MPC is likely to choose Inflation report schedule as the best opportunity of communicating any change in interest rates, so this year’s November 2nd and February 8th next year are the best candidates for policy change.

FX market reaction

The foreign exchange market is set to take mere notice of UK inflation data, should the headline inflation come in line with expectations. Given the focus on wage growth in the UK, Wednesday’s employment data come into spotlight. Any spike in headline inflation data above expectations though is sterling positive as Bank of England chief economist Andrew Haldane might join the current two/member camp of hawks bringing the option of rate hike closer in time.