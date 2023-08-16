Notes/observations
- European equity trade saw the major bourses start in the red following US/Asia risk off wave but has since rebounded into positive territory.
- Slightly hotter UK CPI data keeps rate hikes on the table for BOE; surprise pickup in July services inflation; Despite this, reportedly several UK banks plan to reduce the rates on fixed mortgage deals later this week.
- Various EU countries registering quarterly GDP contractions (Romania, Poland, Netherland) as rate hikes work through the economy.
- Focus on Fed July Minutes for clues on its bias.
- Battery maker CATL unveiled a potentially game-changing new battery for long range EV’s, with charge time of 10mins for 400km range.
- Asia closed lower with KOSPI under-performing at -1.8%. EU indices are mixed to higher -0.1% to +0.5%. US futures are +0.2-0.3%. Gold +0.2%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent -0.1%, WTI -0.1%, TTF -0.9%; Crypto: BTC -0.9%, ETH -1.0%.
Asia
- RBNZ left Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.50% (as expected) for its 2nd straight pause in the current tightening cycle. Decision to keep policy steady was reached by consensus; agreed that rates needed to remain restrictive. Confident that current level of rates would return CPI back to target.
- China Zhongrong International trust said to miss 'dozens' of payments on various instruments. Company denied it had suspended payments for all trust products.
Europe
- Italy Deputy PM Tajani said to be pushing to water down the 40% bank windfall tax.
- Over a dozen UK banks set to reduce rates on fixed mortgage deals following falling market expectations for inflation.
Americas
- Fed's Kashkari (voter) noted that inflation was still too high but felt good about progress on situation. Long way away from cutting rates.
Energy
- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -6.2M v +4.1M prior.
Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 +0.16% at 456.32, FTSE -0.10% at 7,382.00, DAX +0.22% at 15,801.95, CAC-40 +0.39% at 7,295.96, IBEX-35 +0.47% at 9,391.22, FTSE MIB -0.16% at 28,389.00, SMI +0.33% at 11,021.00, S&P 500 Futures +0.26%].
Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open lower across the board, but recovered in early trading to reach mixed performance; better performing sectors include consumer discretionary and communication services; sectors leading the way lower include financials and industrials; banking subsector under pressure over concerns of higher borrowing costs; Intel confirms termination of Tower Semi deal; focus on release of FOMC minutes later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Applied Materials, Cisco and Target.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: Carlsberg [CARLB.DK] -2.5% (final earnings).
- Consumer staples: Glanbia [GLB.UK] +2.5% (H1 results, new CEO).
- Financials: Admiral Group [ADM.UK] +7.0% (earnings), Aviva [AV.UK] +2.0% (H1 results).
- Healthcare: Bayer [BAYN.DE] +1.5% (analyst action - cut to hold at Berenberg), Lundbeck [LUN.DK] -1.0% (Q2 results, raises FY23 guidance).
- Industrials: Balfour Beatty [BBY.UK] -3.0% (H1 results, FY23 expectations 'on track').
- Technology: WanDisco [WAND.UK] +11.0% (contract with GM).
- Materials: H+H International [HH.DK] -9.5% (cut outlook).
Speakers
- Hungary Econ Min Nagy noted that Q2 GDP data showed bottom of economic downturn; Expecting a fast economic rebound in Q3 and Q4 period.
- Indonesia President Jokowi State of Nation speech noted that fiscal and economic policies must be able to address global challenges. Sets2024 CPI at 2.8% and 2024 GDP growth at 5.2%.
- China said to ask some funds to avoid net equity sales.
Currencies/fixed income
- USD slightly softer in session with focus on Fed July Minutes for clues on its rate bias.
- GBP was firmer after UK CPI data came in higher-than-expected> Dealers now assured that a Sept rate hike is a done deal with November also open to a hike. Markets price end-2023 Bank Rate at 5.75% (implies another 50bps of hikes). GBP/USD at 1.2750 by mid-session.
- EUR/USD drifted higher at 1.0925 by mid-session. Dealers noted that the UK inflation data drew conclusions that ECB would need to remain vigilant on its fight to combat inflation.
- USD/JPY at 145.50 as market remains a bit weary that Japan could come in with some FX intervention. Overall the 150 area is historical resistance.
Economic data
- (FI) Finland Jun GDP Indicator Y/Y: 0.7% v 1.1% prior.
- (UK) July CPI M/M: -0.4% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: 6.8% v 6.7%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 6.9% v 6.8%e; CPIH Y/Y: 6.4% v 6.3%e.
- (UK) July RPI M/M: -0.6% v -0.6%e; Y/Y: 9.0% v 9.0%e; RPI-X (ex-mortgage interest payments) Y/Y: 7.9% v 9.6% prior; Retail Price Index: 374.2 v 374.0e.
- (UK) July PPI Input M/M: -0.4% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: -3.3% v -2.8%e.
- (UK) July PPI Output M/M: +0.1% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: -0.8% v -1.3%e.
- (RO) Romania Q2 Advance GDP Q/Q: 0.9% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 1.1% v 2.5%e.
- (HU) Hungary Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: % v 0.2%e; Y/Y: % v -1.3%e (*8Note: country moves out of recession).
- (NO) Norway Q3 Consumer Confidence: -30.2 v -33.1prior.
- (CZ) Czech July PPI Industrial M/M: -0.1% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: 1.4% v 1.5%e.
- (NL) Netherlands Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: -0.3% v +0.2%e; Y/Y: -0.3% v +0.5% prior.
- (NL) Netherlands Jun Consumer Spending Y/Y: 1.2% v 1.4% prior.
- (NL) Netherlands Jun Trade Balance: €12.3B v €9.9B prior; Exports Y/Y: -1.5% v 0.2% prior; Imports Y/Y: -2/5% v -3.0% prior.
- (PL) Poland Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: -3.7% v -2.3%e; Y/Y: -0.5% v -0.3%e.
- (UK) Jun ONS House Price Index Y/Y: 1.7% v 1.8% prior.
- (IT) Italy Jun General Government Debt: €2.843T v €2.815T prior (record high).
- (EU) Euro Zone Q2 Preliminary GDP (2nd of 3 readings) Q/Q: 0.3% v 0.3% advance; Y/Y: 0.6% v 0.6% advance.
- (EU) Euro Zone Q2 Preliminary Employment Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 1.5% v 1.6% prior.
- (EU) Euro Zone Jun Industrial Production M/M: % v 0.0%e; Y/Y: % v -4.0%e.
- (CY) Cyprus Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: % v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: -0.4% v +1.1% prior; Y/Y: 2.1% v 3.1% prior.
- (IS) Iceland July International Reserves (ISK): 750B v 776B prior.
Fixed income issuance
- (DK) Denmark sold DKK340M in 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: 3.365% v 3.290% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.59x v 3.13x prior.
- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €2.048B vs. €1.5-2.5B indicated range in 3-month and 9-month bills.
- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK2.5B vs. SEK2.5B indicated in 2031 and 2033 bonds.
Looking ahead
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell combined €2.5B in 2050 and 2052 bunds.
- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).
- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jun Property Prices M/M: No est v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v 2.4% prior.
- 06:00 (IL) Israel Q2 Advance GDP (1st of 3 readings): 2.3%e v 3.2% prior.
- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell Czk4.0B in variable Aug 2043 Bonds.
- 06:30 (EU) ESM to sell €1.1B in 6-month Bills.
- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Aug 11th: No est v -3.1% prior.
- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Jun Retail Sales M/M: +0.6%e v -0.7% prior; Y/Y: +0.2%e v -1.4% prior.
- 08:00 (PL) Poland July CPI Core M/M: 0.2%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 10.7%e v 11.1% prior.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 08:15 (CA) Canada July Annualized Housing Starts: 244.0Ke v 281.4K prior.
- 08:30 (US) July Housing Starts: 1.450Me v 1.434M prior; Building Permits: 1.468Me v 1.441M prior (revised from 1.440M); Housing Starts M/M: +1.1%e v -8.0% prior; Building Permits M/M: +1.9%e v -3.7% prior.
- 08:30 (US) Aug New York Fed Services Business Activity: No est v 0.0 prior.
- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jun Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: No est v 3.5% prior.
- 09:15 (US) July Industrial Production M/M: +0.3%e v -0.5% prior; Capacity Utilization: 79.1%e v 78.9% prior; Manufacturing Production: 0.0%e v -0.3% prior.
- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.
- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.
- 12:00 (RU) Russia July PPI M/M: No est v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 0.0% prior.
- 14:00 (US) FOMC July Minutes.
- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Jun Capacity Utilization: No est v 67.8% prior.
-16:10 (NZ) RBNZ Gov Orr in Parliament.
- 17:00 (KR) South Korea July Import Price Index M/M: No est v -3.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v -15.7% prior.
- 17:00 (KR) South Korea July Export Price Index M/M: No est v -2.8% prior; Y/Y: No est v -14.7% prior.
- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q2 PPI Input Q/Q: No est v 0.2% prior; Output Q/Q: No est v 0.3% prior.
- 19:50 (JP) Japan July Trade Balance: ¥47.9Be v ¥43.0B prior; Adj Trade Balance: -¥460.9Be v -¥553.2B prior; Exports Y/Y: -0.2%e v +1.5% prior; Imports Y/Y: -15.2%e v -12.9% prior.
- 19:50 (JP) Japan Jun Core Machine Orders M/M: +3.5%e v -7.6% prior; Y/Y: -5.8%e v -8.7% prior.
- 20:30 (SG) Singapore July Non-oil Domestic Exports M/M: 1.3%e v 5.4% prior; Y/Y: -14.3%e v -15.5% prior; Electronic Exports Y/Y: No est v -15.9% prior.
- 21:30 (AU) Australia July Employment Change: +15.0Ke v +32.6K prior; Unemployment Rate: 3.6%e v 3.5% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v +39.3K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v -6.7K prior; Participation Rate: 66.8%e v 66.8% prior.
- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 12-Month Bills.
- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 20-Year Bonds.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.0900 after EU data
EUR/USD is looking north toward 1.0950 in the European session on Wednesday. Mixed Eurozone GDP, employment and industrial production data fail to inspire the Euro, as the pair capitalizes on a broad US Dollar pullback. US housing data and Fed Minutes eyed.
GBP/USD extends recovery above 1.2750 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD extends recovery gains above 1.2750 in the European morning on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual Core CPI inflation held steady at 6.9 in July and helped Pound Sterling show resilience against its rivals.
Gold price looks vulnerable as FOMC minutes loom
Gold price flirts with the crucial support of $1,900 as investors await the FOMC minutes to attain guidance about inflation and the interest-rate peak. The XAU/USD continues to find offers from market participants as the USD and Treasury yields strengthen due to the resilience of the US economy, which contrasts with China’s poor economic outlook.
Ripple gears up to hand US SEC a crushing defeat despite regulator's appeal in court, on one condition
Payment giant Ripple is likely to land a complete win against the US financial regulator in its lawsuit. While Ripple's partial victory catalyzed massive inflows from institutional investors, his statement supports a bullish thesis for XRP price recovery in the long term.
Inflation fears linger as FOMC minutes approach
Over the month of August, there has been a mixed picture for the US economy. Yes, the last NFP showed jobs being added to the US economy at the second slowest rate this year, but the average hourly earnings were still high and the unemployment rate was still low.