Notes/observations

- European equity trade saw the major bourses start in the red following US/Asia risk off wave but has since rebounded into positive territory.

- Slightly hotter UK CPI data keeps rate hikes on the table for BOE; surprise pickup in July services inflation; Despite this, reportedly several UK banks plan to reduce the rates on fixed mortgage deals later this week.

- Various EU countries registering quarterly GDP contractions (Romania, Poland, Netherland) as rate hikes work through the economy.

- Focus on Fed July Minutes for clues on its bias.

- Battery maker CATL unveiled a potentially game-changing new battery for long range EV’s, with charge time of 10mins for 400km range.

- Asia closed lower with KOSPI under-performing at -1.8%. EU indices are mixed to higher -0.1% to +0.5%. US futures are +0.2-0.3%. Gold +0.2%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent -0.1%, WTI -0.1%, TTF -0.9%; Crypto: BTC -0.9%, ETH -1.0%.

Asia

- RBNZ left Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.50% (as expected) for its 2nd straight pause in the current tightening cycle. Decision to keep policy steady was reached by consensus; agreed that rates needed to remain restrictive. Confident that current level of rates would return CPI back to target.

- China Zhongrong International trust said to miss 'dozens' of payments on various instruments. Company denied it had suspended payments for all trust products.

Europe

- Italy Deputy PM Tajani said to be pushing to water down the 40% bank windfall tax.

- Over a dozen UK banks set to reduce rates on fixed mortgage deals following falling market expectations for inflation.

Americas

- Fed's Kashkari (voter) noted that inflation was still too high but felt good about progress on situation. Long way away from cutting rates.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -6.2M v +4.1M prior.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.16% at 456.32, FTSE -0.10% at 7,382.00, DAX +0.22% at 15,801.95, CAC-40 +0.39% at 7,295.96, IBEX-35 +0.47% at 9,391.22, FTSE MIB -0.16% at 28,389.00, SMI +0.33% at 11,021.00, S&P 500 Futures +0.26%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open lower across the board, but recovered in early trading to reach mixed performance; better performing sectors include consumer discretionary and communication services; sectors leading the way lower include financials and industrials; banking subsector under pressure over concerns of higher borrowing costs; Intel confirms termination of Tower Semi deal; focus on release of FOMC minutes later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Applied Materials, Cisco and Target.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Carlsberg [CARLB.DK] -2.5% (final earnings).

- Consumer staples: Glanbia [GLB.UK] +2.5% (H1 results, new CEO).

- Financials: Admiral Group [ADM.UK] +7.0% (earnings), Aviva [AV.UK] +2.0% (H1 results).

- Healthcare: Bayer [BAYN.DE] +1.5% (analyst action - cut to hold at Berenberg), Lundbeck [LUN.DK] -1.0% (Q2 results, raises FY23 guidance).

- Industrials: Balfour Beatty [BBY.UK] -3.0% (H1 results, FY23 expectations 'on track').

- Technology: WanDisco [WAND.UK] +11.0% (contract with GM).

- Materials: H+H International [HH.DK] -9.5% (cut outlook).

Speakers

- Hungary Econ Min Nagy noted that Q2 GDP data showed bottom of economic downturn; Expecting a fast economic rebound in Q3 and Q4 period.

- Indonesia President Jokowi State of Nation speech noted that fiscal and economic policies must be able to address global challenges. Sets2024 CPI at 2.8% and 2024 GDP growth at 5.2%.

- China said to ask some funds to avoid net equity sales.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD slightly softer in session with focus on Fed July Minutes for clues on its rate bias.

- GBP was firmer after UK CPI data came in higher-than-expected> Dealers now assured that a Sept rate hike is a done deal with November also open to a hike. Markets price end-2023 Bank Rate at 5.75% (implies another 50bps of hikes). GBP/USD at 1.2750 by mid-session.

- EUR/USD drifted higher at 1.0925 by mid-session. Dealers noted that the UK inflation data drew conclusions that ECB would need to remain vigilant on its fight to combat inflation.

- USD/JPY at 145.50 as market remains a bit weary that Japan could come in with some FX intervention. Overall the 150 area is historical resistance.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Jun GDP Indicator Y/Y: 0.7% v 1.1% prior.

- (UK) July CPI M/M: -0.4% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: 6.8% v 6.7%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 6.9% v 6.8%e; CPIH Y/Y: 6.4% v 6.3%e.

- (UK) July RPI M/M: -0.6% v -0.6%e; Y/Y: 9.0% v 9.0%e; RPI-X (ex-mortgage interest payments) Y/Y: 7.9% v 9.6% prior; Retail Price Index: 374.2 v 374.0e.

- (UK) July PPI Input M/M: -0.4% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: -3.3% v -2.8%e.

- (UK) July PPI Output M/M: +0.1% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: -0.8% v -1.3%e.

- (RO) Romania Q2 Advance GDP Q/Q: 0.9% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 1.1% v 2.5%e.

- (HU) Hungary Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: % v 0.2%e; Y/Y: % v -1.3%e (*8Note: country moves out of recession).

- (NO) Norway Q3 Consumer Confidence: -30.2 v -33.1prior.

- (CZ) Czech July PPI Industrial M/M: -0.1% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: 1.4% v 1.5%e.

- (NL) Netherlands Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: -0.3% v +0.2%e; Y/Y: -0.3% v +0.5% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Jun Consumer Spending Y/Y: 1.2% v 1.4% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Jun Trade Balance: €12.3B v €9.9B prior; Exports Y/Y: -1.5% v 0.2% prior; Imports Y/Y: -2/5% v -3.0% prior.

- (PL) Poland Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: -3.7% v -2.3%e; Y/Y: -0.5% v -0.3%e.

- (UK) Jun ONS House Price Index Y/Y: 1.7% v 1.8% prior.

- (IT) Italy Jun General Government Debt: €2.843T v €2.815T prior (record high).

- (EU) Euro Zone Q2 Preliminary GDP (2nd of 3 readings) Q/Q: 0.3% v 0.3% advance; Y/Y: 0.6% v 0.6% advance.

- (EU) Euro Zone Q2 Preliminary Employment Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 1.5% v 1.6% prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jun Industrial Production M/M: % v 0.0%e; Y/Y: % v -4.0%e.

- (CY) Cyprus Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: % v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: -0.4% v +1.1% prior; Y/Y: 2.1% v 3.1% prior.

- (IS) Iceland July International Reserves (ISK): 750B v 776B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (DK) Denmark sold DKK340M in 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: 3.365% v 3.290% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.59x v 3.13x prior.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €2.048B vs. €1.5-2.5B indicated range in 3-month and 9-month bills.

- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK2.5B vs. SEK2.5B indicated in 2031 and 2033 bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell combined €2.5B in 2050 and 2052 bunds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jun Property Prices M/M: No est v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v 2.4% prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Q2 Advance GDP (1st of 3 readings): 2.3%e v 3.2% prior.

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell Czk4.0B in variable Aug 2043 Bonds.

- 06:30 (EU) ESM to sell €1.1B in 6-month Bills.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Aug 11th: No est v -3.1% prior.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Jun Retail Sales M/M: +0.6%e v -0.7% prior; Y/Y: +0.2%e v -1.4% prior.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland July CPI Core M/M: 0.2%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 10.7%e v 11.1% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:15 (CA) Canada July Annualized Housing Starts: 244.0Ke v 281.4K prior.

- 08:30 (US) July Housing Starts: 1.450Me v 1.434M prior; Building Permits: 1.468Me v 1.441M prior (revised from 1.440M); Housing Starts M/M: +1.1%e v -8.0% prior; Building Permits M/M: +1.9%e v -3.7% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Aug New York Fed Services Business Activity: No est v 0.0 prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jun Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: No est v 3.5% prior.

- 09:15 (US) July Industrial Production M/M: +0.3%e v -0.5% prior; Capacity Utilization: 79.1%e v 78.9% prior; Manufacturing Production: 0.0%e v -0.3% prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia July PPI M/M: No est v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 0.0% prior.

- 14:00 (US) FOMC July Minutes.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Jun Capacity Utilization: No est v 67.8% prior.

-16:10 (NZ) RBNZ Gov Orr in Parliament.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea July Import Price Index M/M: No est v -3.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v -15.7% prior.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea July Export Price Index M/M: No est v -2.8% prior; Y/Y: No est v -14.7% prior.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q2 PPI Input Q/Q: No est v 0.2% prior; Output Q/Q: No est v 0.3% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan July Trade Balance: ¥47.9Be v ¥43.0B prior; Adj Trade Balance: -¥460.9Be v -¥553.2B prior; Exports Y/Y: -0.2%e v +1.5% prior; Imports Y/Y: -15.2%e v -12.9% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Jun Core Machine Orders M/M: +3.5%e v -7.6% prior; Y/Y: -5.8%e v -8.7% prior.

- 20:30 (SG) Singapore July Non-oil Domestic Exports M/M: 1.3%e v 5.4% prior; Y/Y: -14.3%e v -15.5% prior; Electronic Exports Y/Y: No est v -15.9% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia July Employment Change: +15.0Ke v +32.6K prior; Unemployment Rate: 3.6%e v 3.5% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v +39.3K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v -6.7K prior; Participation Rate: 66.8%e v 66.8% prior.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 12-Month Bills.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 20-Year Bonds.