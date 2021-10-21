UK COVID-19 cases could hit 100k and Tesla (TSLA Stock) fall post earnings [Video]

- Main news in focus (00:00).
- Sentiment at the European open (1:29).
- Fed's Beige book and latest Fed comments (3:48).
- White House tells Dems Corp tax hike is unlikely (5:58).
- IBM & Tesla earnings update (6:35).
- UK COVID cases could hit 100,000 a day (8:48).
- Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy fund will launch this Friday (12:21).
- Evergrande shares drop overnight after sales of unit collapses (13:02).
EUR/USD turns south on renewed dollar’s demand
EUR/USD trades at the lower end of its recent range in the 1.1620 price zone, as the greenback benefited from the poor performance of equities and higher government bond yields.
GBP/USD pulls away from 1.3800 on renewed dollar's demand
GBP/USD retraced a portion of Wednesday's during the European trading hours pressured by the renewed USD strength and the souring market mood. With the latest US data failing to trigger a reaction, the pair retreats from 1.3800 but holds nearby.
Gold bulls maintain the pressure as inflation concerns are back
Gold trades at around $1,781.00 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. However, the bright metal has posted a higher high and a higher low for a fourth consecutive day, a sign that buyers are still interested in the safe-haven asset.
Nothing will stop the crypto bull run
Bitcoin hit new all-time highs and looks to set a new target of $100K as next significant number. ETH broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by the end of this week. XRP sees both bears and bulls waiting on the sideline.
Bitcoin soars, can the US economy be far behind? Premium
Bitcoin has had a most optimistic month, rocketing almost 60% higher in three weeks. The US economy is beset with labor shortages, inflation, falling growth and an inability to conclude the pandemic. Join our analysts for a look into two market visions.