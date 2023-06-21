Share:

EU mid-market update: UK Core CPI hits a fresh 30-year high; Pres Biden labels China's Xi a dictator; Markets waiting for Powell's House testimony.

Notes/Observations

- UKs May CPI came in hotter than expected for both headline and core, with core hitting highs not seen since 1990's. Headline CPI did not decline from Apr. Stickiness of underlying inflation caused market to re-price BoE interest rate decision tomorrow with greater expectations for a 50bps hike, compared to 25bps before the data. Gilt yields spiked at the open, mainly at the short end of the curve, with a pullback seen as session progressed. GBP/USD, cable, saw a higher spike with the initial CPI release but pivoted lower as participants look further down the road towards a recession as UK domestic economy seen as unlikely to bare many more hikes after already feeling stresses on mortgage market.

- US Pres Biden during his speech at California fundraiser said that China Pres Xi is in a situation where he wants a US relationship again; Biden's comments included referring to Xi as a dictator.

- UK net debt passed the 100% level to GDP for first time since 1961.

- Fed Chair Powell to appear before Congress at 10:00 ET (15:00 GMT) and expected to strike a hawkish tone.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng under-performing at -2.0%. EU indices are flat to mixed. US futures are flat. Gold -0.1%, DXY +0.1%; Commodity: Brent +0.1%, WTI +0.1%, TTF 0.0%; Crypto: BTC +7.9%, ETH +5.0%.

Asia

- BOJ Apr Minutes (two decisions ago and 1st for Gov Ueda) saw no need to revise the conduct of Yield Curve Control (YCC) at that time. One member said the BOJ must ensure its policy "did not fall behind the curve".

- BOJ Board Member Adachi reiterated that was appropriate to continue monetary easing with YCC framework. Inflation was increasing faster than expected but too early to tweak monetary policy. Focused was on to what extent wage hikes lead to increase in services prices; if goods prices did not fall around summer, might have to revise baseline scenario that CPI would slow back below 2% around middle of current FY.

- China policy adviser Wang Huning said to stress the need to revive consumption.

- More reports circulating that China was expected to see further rate cuts and RRR cuts this year.

Europe

- ECB’s Villeroy (France) reiterated view that bulk of ECB rate-hike path is complete. Inflation could near 2% at end-2024. Duration of terminal rate was more important than level.

- EU Commission said to be facing resistance from conservative European capitals as it seeks an additional €66B to cover rising interest costs, migration-related expenses and commitments stemming from the war in Ukraine.

- UK Times Shadow MPC majority believed BOE should raise interest rates by 50bps to 5.00% [note: the consensus is for a 25bps rate hike].

Americas

- President Biden commented at California fundraiser and noted that President Xi of China was in a situation where he wanted a US relationship again; Referred to Xi as a dictator.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.11% at 458.80, FTSE -0.09% at 7,562.24, DAX +0.12% at 16,130.45, CAC-40 -0.10% at 7,287.13, IBEX-35 +0.08% at 9,447.54, FTSE MIB +0.42% at 27,693.00, SMI 0.00% at 11,216.10, S&P 500 Futures -0.01%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open lower across the board, but later reversed losses in the early hours to trade generally mixed; industrials and energy sectors among the better performers; sectors trending lower include real estate and utilities; oil & gas subsector supported after Brent bounced off the $75/bbl level; Lufthansa divests its AirPlus unit to SEB; reportedly Vodafone hires Morgan Stanley to study strategic options for Spain unit; focus on Fed Chair Powell’s testimony before the House later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Winnebago and KB Home.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Deutsche Post DHL [DPW.DE] -3.0% (FedEx results and comments on outlook), Adidas [ADS.DE] +3.0% (analyst action - raised to buy at UBS), Lufthansa [LHA.DE] +1.5% (sells unit), Halfords Group [HFD.UK] +5.5% (reports prelim FY23), THG [THG.UK] +3.0% (AGM statement).

- Financials: Berkeley Group [BKG.UK] -3.0% (earnings), Aedifica [AED.BE] -4.0% (files to sell 7.3M shares at €52.0/shr in ~€380M capital raise).

- Healthcare: Argenx [ARGX.BE] +1.0% (US FDA approval of VYVGART Hytrulo).

- Materials: SGL Carbon [SGL.DE] -9.5% (to issue €120M convertible bonds due 2028), Lanxess [LXS.DE] -1.0% (analyst actions - multiple cuts).

Speakers

- ECB's Rehn (Finland) announced that he would enter 2024 presidential race in Finland.

- ECB’s Kazimir (Slovakia) stated that he did not expect inflation to fall down soon; core CPI remained sticky. Continuation of tightening in Sept was not certain.

- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt stated that he supported BoE to squeeze inflation out of the economy.

- Spain Econ Min Calvino stated that saw no need for any more rate hikes.

- Japan PM Kishida stated that it could not miss a chance to raise wages.

- China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that President Biden calling Xi a dictator was absurd and extremely irresponsible; Remarks seriously violated China’s political dignity.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was firmer in the session with focus on upcoming testimony by Fed Chair Powell in Congress.

- Hot UK CPI Core reading ramped up best on BOE tightening. Markets now fully pricing in a terminal rate of 6.00%. BOE meets on Thursday and is expected to deliver a 25bps hike. Dealers believe now that the vote could see minority call for a more aggressive 50bps move. GBP/USD initially probed the 1.28 area following the inflation data but retraced the move as concerns over the consumption engine of the UK economy. Pair at 1.2720 by mid-session.

- EUR/USD drifting down towards the lower end of the 1.09 handle. Some of the Northern ECB members not committing to a Sept rate hike at this time.

- USD/JPY back at the 142 area as BOJ speak continues to stress its ulta-loose monetary policy for the time being.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands June Consumer Confidence: -39 v -38 prior.

- (UK) May CPI M/M: 0.7% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 8.7% v 8.4%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 7.1% v 6.8%e; CPIH Y/Y: 7.9% v 7.6%e.

- (UK) May RPI M/M: 0.7% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 11.3% v 11.2%e; RPI-X (ex-mortgage interest payments) Y/Y: 10.3% v 10.2%e; Retail Price Index: 375.3 v 374.7e.

- (UK) May PPI Input M/M: -1.5% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: 0.5% v 1.2%e.

- (UK) May PPI Output M/M: -0.5% v -0.1%e; Y/Y: 2.9% v 3.5%e.

- (UK) May Public Finances (PSNCR): £4.1B v £12.7B prior; PSNB (Ex-Banking Groups): £B v £19.5Be; Net Borrowing: £19.2B v £20.0Be; Central Govt NCR: £17.0B v £18.8B prior.

- (EU) EU27 May New Car Registrations: 18.5% v 17.2% prior.

- (SE) Sweden May Unemployment Rate: 7.9% v 7.5% prior; Unemployment Rate (seasonally adj): 7.1% v 7.1%e; Trend Unemployment Rate: 7.2% v 7.2% prior.

- (FR) France May Retail Sales Y/Y: -5.2% v -6.9% prior.

- (CH) Swiss May M3 Money Supply Y/Y: -1.2% v -0.2% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Real Sector (Manufacturing) Confidence (Adj): 105.7 v 105.1 prior; Real Sector Confidence (unadj): 108.2 v 108.3 prior; Capacity Utilization: 76.8% v 76.0% prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 60.4K v 61.1K tons prior.

- (ZA) South Africa May CPI M/M: 0.2% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 6.3% v 6.5%e.

- (ZA) South Africa May CPI Core M/M: 0.1% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 5.2% v 5.2%e.

- (PL) Poland May Sold Industrial Output M/M: 4.4% v 4.1%e; Y/Y: -3.2% v -3.0%e.

- (PL) Poland May Employment M/M: -0.1% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 0.4% v 0.5%e.

- (PL) Poland May Average Gross Wages M/M: -3.4% v -2.9%e; Y/Y: 12.2% v 12.6%e.

- (PL) Poland May PPI M/M: -1.6% v -1.3% prior; Y/Y: 3.1% v 6.2% prior.

- (UK) Apr ONS House Price Index Y/Y: 3.5% v 2.5%e.

- (HK) Hong Kong Q1 Current Account Balance: $41.3B v $59.7B prior; Balance of Payments (BOP): +$3.6B v -$16.5B prior.

- (BE) Belgium Jun Consumer Confidence: -9 v -9 prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR320B vs. INR320B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK3.45B in 2025 and 2033 DGB bonds.

- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK2.0B vs. SEK2.0B indicated in 2028 and 2033 Bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell combined €2.5B in 2050 and 2052 bonds.

- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell €200M in 4.2% Jan 2042 Bonds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 06:00 (UK) June CBI Industrial Trends Total Orders: -18e v -17.0 prior; Selling Prices: 20e v 21.0 prior.

- 06:00 (EU) EU Commission to sell combined €2.0B in 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia to sell 2025, 2029 and 2033 OFZ Bonds.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Jun 16th: No est v 7.2% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Q1 Aggregate Supply and Demand: 4.2%e v 4.1% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Apr Retail Sales M/M: +0.3%e v -1.4% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto) M/M: +0.3%e v -0.3% prior.

- 08:30 (CZ) Czech Central Bank (CNB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave 2-week Repurchase Rate unchanged at 7.00%.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:45 (CZ) CNB post rate decision press conference.

- 10:00 (US) Fed Chair Powell testifies in House.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Apr Trade Balance: -$0.9Be v -$1.1B prior; Total Imports: $5.1Be v $5.9B prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia May PPI M/M: No est v 2.4% prior; Y/Y: -5.6%e v -12.7% prior.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Q2 Consumer Confidence: No est v -18 prior.

- 12:25 (US) Fed’s Goolsbee.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 20-Year Bond Reopening.

- 13:30 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC Summary of Deliberations.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina May Trade Balance: -$0.3Be v -$0.1B prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 17:30 (BR) Brazil Central Bank (BCB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Selic Target Rate unchanged at 13.75%.

- 18:00 (NL) Netherlands May House Price Index M/M: No est v -1.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v -4.4% prior.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand May Trade Balance (NZD): No est v 0.4B prior; Exports: No est v 6.8B prior; Imports: No est v 6.4B prior.

- 21:00 (CN) China May Swift Global Payments (CNY): No est v 2.3% prior.

- 21:30 (JP) BOJ Noguchi.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 5-Year JGB Bonds.