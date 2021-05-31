Trading conditions are going to be exceptionally thin on this Monday on account of the holiday closures in the UK and US. Overall, stocks continue to be well supported as economic data suggests sustained economic recovery, while monetary policy remains highly accommodative.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.22, shrugs off mixed Chinese data, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, clinging to that level after recovering on Friday. Mixed Chinese PMIs and worries of US overheating are put aside as both the UK and the US are on holiday. Preliminary German CPI figures are due out later in the day.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.42 amid UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.42 in thin trading on the UK and US bank holidays. Investors are shrugging off concerns of an overheating US economy and worries that the final stage of the UK reopening could be delayed due to the spread of virus variants.
XAU/USD seems poised to prolong its recent positive momentum
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday and climbed back closer to multi-month tops. The market reaction to stronger than expected US inflation turned out to be short-lived. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the metal.
Dogecoin eyes 30% gains as it bounces off critical support
Dogecoin price is on a slow but steady downtrend, suggesting a lack of bullish momentum. However, its recent bounce from a key support barrier could restart the uptrend. If DOGE breaks below $0.213, it will invalidate the bullish narrative.
Four Drivers in the week ahead
After the US and UK holidays on Monday, there are four highlights in the week ahead. First, the RBA's meeting will receive more attention after the RBNZ signaled the likelihood of a rate hike in the second half of next year.