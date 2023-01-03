A wide gap in performance between US and European indices today might point towards a new trend in global markets.
European stocks surge on inflation hopes
“Signs of weakening inflation in Germany have given European stocks the boost they were looking for to build on yesterday’s positive day, while hopes of a macro recovery have helped to push the FTSE 100 to a (brief) seven-month high. It is certainly too much to extrapolate from one day’s trading, but the apparent enthusiasm of investors for European stocks versus their US cousins does mark a big change from the pre-pandemic years. Even rhetoric from the ECB about the need for more sharp rate rises doesn’t seem to have deterred investors, which suggests that the bearishness of 2022 seems to have been carried a little too far.”
Tesla resumes its slump
“The brief rebound at the end of 2022 for Tesla has merely provided other investors with the chance to sell, and the stock continues to act as a major drag on US indices. The stomach-churning falls in the share price stand as testimony about how far investors seem to have fallen out of love with high-priced US equities. In the months to come Tesla will either prove to be an impressive bargain or the kind of value trap not seen for many years.”
