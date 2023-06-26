I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals let’s take a look at USDCAD, Gold (XAUUSD), EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP.
Yes! You heard me correctly…break the UK economy.
We have mentioned in previous videos and blogs that the one guaranteed way that central banks can halt out-of-control inflation, is to drive the economy into recession and start over again.
The Bank of England may have to do just that as it hiked Interest Rates by 0.5% last week.
This normally would make a currency stronger and we can see a lot of volatility in EURGBP at the time.
Then on Friday, a good Retail Sales number helped the GBP a bit but overall we see the GBP starting to slide.
GBPUSD may have started a downtrend and we will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.
Meanwhile, inflation continues to be a problem in Europe and the market is betting on more Interest Rate hikes with the EUR getting stronger.
Christine Lagarde’s speech last week sent EUR falling, giving us a perfect counter-trend entry point, so let’s see what she can do this week.
She will be speaking 4 times followed by a 2-day EU Leaders Summit so watch for volatility.
We will also hear from Andrew Bailey, of the Bank of England, and Jerome Powell, chair of the US Federal Reserve twice this week.
Fortunately, the Fed will not need to break the US economy but we have lots of US news this week.
Even though the USD is weaker against most of its counterparties, Gold is falling.
Price action is now in the low $1,900s and is at a key level.
However, the next key levels below are at $1,855 at the neck of this double bottom and at $1,812.
The strongest currency right now is the CAD and we will look for some technical opportunities tomorrow.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range around 1.0900 on Monday. The mixed IFO sentiment data from Germany and the cautious market mood limit the pair's rebound. ECB President Lagarde will deliver the opening speech at the Forum on Central Bank.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops below 1.2700
Following a rebound toward 1.2750 earlier in the day, GBP/USD reversed its direction and fell below 1.2700 on Monday. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the cautious market stance doesn't allow Pound Sterling to find demand.
Gold clings to daily recovery gains near $1,930
Gold price holds in positive territory near $1,930 on Monday after having closed the previous week in negative territory. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 3.7%, helping XAU/USD keep its footing.
Cryptos Week Ahead: Buy the dip or sit on your hands?
Bitcoin price slips below $30,000 after a relatively stationary weekend. A look at the big picture reveals investors need to be cautious in the third quarter. Long-term investors need to look for buy-the-dip opportunities as bears are likely to take over in the third quarter.
S&P 500 Forecast: May PCE inflation, Nike earnings to set market direction late in the week
The S&P 500 index declined 1.4% in the week ending June 23. The index has lost ground in four out of five of the last sessions, and the performance has lent credibility to the view that the S&P 500 is in for a midsummer downturn.