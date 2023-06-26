Share:

I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals let’s take a look at USDCAD, Gold (XAUUSD), EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP.

Yes! You heard me correctly…break the UK economy.

We have mentioned in previous videos and blogs that the one guaranteed way that central banks can halt out-of-control inflation, is to drive the economy into recession and start over again.

The Bank of England may have to do just that as it hiked Interest Rates by 0.5% last week.

This normally would make a currency stronger and we can see a lot of volatility in EURGBP at the time.

Then on Friday, a good Retail Sales number helped the GBP a bit but overall we see the GBP starting to slide.

GBPUSD may have started a downtrend and we will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.

Meanwhile, inflation continues to be a problem in Europe and the market is betting on more Interest Rate hikes with the EUR getting stronger.

Christine Lagarde’s speech last week sent EUR falling, giving us a perfect counter-trend entry point, so let’s see what she can do this week.

She will be speaking 4 times followed by a 2-day EU Leaders Summit so watch for volatility.

We will also hear from Andrew Bailey, of the Bank of England, and Jerome Powell, chair of the US Federal Reserve twice this week.

Fortunately, the Fed will not need to break the US economy but we have lots of US news this week.

Even though the USD is weaker against most of its counterparties, Gold is falling.

Price action is now in the low $1,900s and is at a key level.

However, the next key levels below are at $1,855 at the neck of this double bottom and at $1,812.

The strongest currency right now is the CAD and we will look for some technical opportunities tomorrow.