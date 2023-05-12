Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Up at 101.915.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Down at 70.85.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 10 ticks and trading at 131.07.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 65 ticks Higher and trading at 4160.00.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 2008.70. Gold is 117 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Nikkei exchange which is Higher. At the present time all of Europe is trading Higher. .

Possible challenges to traders today

Import Prices m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Jefferson Speaks at 7:45 PM EST. This is not Major, after market hours.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 7:30 AM EST but the S&P hit a High at around 8:15 AM. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 7:30 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 8:15 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 5/11/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 5/11/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw no evidence of market correlation at all. The Dow closed Lower by 222 points, the S&P dropped 7 but the Nasdaq gained 22, all in all a Neutral or Mixed day. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday UI Claims were reported that showed the highest rate of jobless claims in two years and the markets didn't particularly care for it. The Dow and S&P dropped but the Nasdaq showed a slight gain, so overall a Mixed market. Today we have University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations. Given the current mood of the markets, I have no doubt traders will be keen on those numbers. All this week the alarms have been sounding off concerning the Debt Ceiling and it appears at an impasse with no movement in either direction. We can only hope that this will be resolved by June 1 as that the date the US is expected to hit that debt ceiling.