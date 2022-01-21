US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 95.635.

Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Down at 84.21.

Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 25 ticks and trading at 155.08.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 3 ticks Lower and trading at 4474.00.

Gold: The Feb'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1834.80. Gold is 79 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Hang Seng and Singapore exchanges which are Higher. Currently, all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

CB Leading Index m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasury Sec Yellen Speaks at 11:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2022 - 01/20/22

S&P - Mar 2022 - 01/20/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the Bonds, Gold and Crude were all pointed Lower, and this usually represents an Upside Day. The markets had other ideas as the Dow dropped 313 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday the markets were correlated to the Upside and even when the markets opened it was Higher. Then a funny thing happened 8:30 AM came along and Unemployment Claims were reported. It came in at 286,000 which was significantly higher than what was expected. Still 9:30 came along, the markets opened Higher and remained in positive territory for most of the session. Then in the final hour, the Dow went negative and erased all gains of the day. Not only did the Dow drop but the other indices lost ground as well. But as we say each and every day "this too can change." The moral is the markets can change for seemingly no apparent reason but it could happen.....