In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault Andrew Maguire updates us on the UAE-India economic agreement and how this may affect silver demand, along with the Q3/4 developments in the paper vs physical gold battle.
As BRICS nations meet to discuss a gold-backed currency and central banks around the world continue their gold-buying sprees, Andrew highlights how traders and investors can protect themselves from the possibility of a US Treasury default.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
