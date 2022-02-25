The greenback rallied across the board on Thursday in Asia and European session on active safe-haven buying of usd as news of Russia launching an invasion of Ukraine triggered broad-based risk aversion, however, traders sold the greenback broadly as U.S. stocks erased initial steep losses and moved back into positive territory, the Dow ended the day at 33,223, up 92 points after intra-day selloff of 859 points. Reuters reported Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is targeting cities with weapons strikes, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet on Thursday. Interfax Ukraine reported rocket attacks on military facilities throughout Ukraine and that Russian troops had landed in the southern port cities of Odessa and Mariupol. It also reported staff and passengers evacuating Kyiv's Boryspil airport. "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Kuleba said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin."This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 115.11 in Asian morning and tumbled to an intra-day low at 114.42 ahead of European open on active safe-haven jpy buying on news of Russia's attack on Ukraine. However, the pair then erased its losses and rallied to session highs at 115.69+ in New York on usd's broad-based strength before easing on broad-based usd retreat in New York afternoon.



The single currency dropped to 1.1210 in Asia on active safe-haven buying in usd on escalation of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The pair met renewed selling at 1.1261 in European morning and fell to fresh 20-month trough at 1.1107 in New York before staging a strong short-covering rebound to 1.1220.



The British pound came under heavy selling pressure in Asia due to news of Russia's attack on Ukraine and fell to 1.3384 in European morning. Cable then ratcheted lower to a 2-month trough at 1.3274 in New York before staging a strong short-covering rebound to 1.3404.



