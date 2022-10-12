US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Down at 113.015.
Energies: Nov '22 Crude is Up at 89.47.
Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year note is Down 9 ticks and trading at 124.12.
Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 120 ticks Higher and trading at 3629.00.
Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1676.30. Gold is 93 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Shanghai and Sensex exchanges which are Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Spanish IBEX which is Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
-
Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.
-
10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Barr Speaks at 1:45 PM EST. Major.
-
FOMC Meeting Minutes are out at 2 PM EST. Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower at around 9:50 AM EST. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the S&P gave a signal at 9:50 AM EST. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM and the S&P was moved Lower at 9:50 AM EST. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2022 - 10/11/22
S&P - Dec 2022 - 10/11/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher and the S&P was trading Lower. The Dow gained 36 points, but the other indices traded Lower as predicted. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we woke up to discover that the USD and the Bonds were both trading Higher, and the S&P was trading Lower, hence the Downside bias. Well, the S&P and Nasdaq both traded Lower however the Dow did migrate into positive territory towards the end of the session. So as the saying goes two out of three ain't bad. Today we have PPI and Core PPI, both of which are major and proven market movers. This is especially important in light of the inflation concerns that we have in the US markets. Will this be enough to move the markets? As we often say only time will tell.
