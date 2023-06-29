Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Up at 102.630.

Energies: Aug '23 Crude is Down at 69.52.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 21 ticks and trading at 127.19.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 40 ticks Higher and trading at 4427.50.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1913.00. Gold is 92 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the London exchange which is Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Final GDP q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Final GDP Price Index q/q is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Pending Home Sales m/m are out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 12:15 PM EST as the S&P hit a High at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the S&P gave a signal at around 12:15 PM and the ZN continued its Upward climb. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 12:15 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 6/28/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 6/28/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD and Crude were trading Higher and this typically represents a Down Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 74 points Lower, the S&P closed 2 points Lower but the Nasdaq gained on the session. This proves that anything can happen in a volatile market.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as it was correlated in that direction. The markets however had other ideas as the Dow and S&P both traded Lower, but the Nasdaq gained 36 points on the session. Today we have GDP numbers, Pending Home Sales and Unemployment Claims, all of which are major and proven market movers. Yesterday Biden proclaimed "Bidenomics" and claimed that his tenure has created millions of jobs, economic prosperity for the future, etc. The only problem with this is the people must proclaim prosperity and in fact they must feel prosperous. Sadly they do not. what good does it do anyone to earn a wage of $15-20 dollars an hour when inflation eats that up? Earning that amount as a wage would have been unheard of 10 years ago, but the times they are a changing. The problem is people aren't feeling it and I think the biggest challenge for this administration is getting inflation under control. Will this happen in the near term? Only time will tell...