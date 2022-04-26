Twitter stock falls, following Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover bid
Twitter’s share price was down today, as the sentiment of yesterday’s news surrounding Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media app wore off.
It was confirmed that Twitter's board had finally accepted a bid of $54.20 a share, or about $44 billion for the company.
Musk recently went public about his interest to buy the company last month, and has since moved to take more control of the company.
The company’s founder Jack Dorsey endorsed Musk, tweeting, “In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness”.
Current CEO Parag Argawal confirmed that the company will not be holding its quarterly earnings call.
As of writing, the stock is down 3.4%.
Alphabet/Microsoft share price lower, prior to Q1 earnings
A company that will however be holding its quarterly earnings is Alphabet, which will report Q1 figures after the closing bell.
Shares in the company are down by as much as 3% prior to the release, as markets anticipate what could be relatively disappointing numbers.
Markets have forecasted that earnings for the quarter will come in at $25.89 per share,on revenue of roughly $68.08 billion.
Microsoft will also be reporting its Q1 figures, which are projected to show earnings per share of $2.19 on revenue of $49.01 billion.
Both companies are trading lower as of writing.
