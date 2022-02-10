U.S. inflation climbs to 40-year high

Gold prices were volatile on Thursday, as markets reacted to data that showed inflation in the U.S. rose to a 40-year high.

Figures released today from the Labor Department reported that its consumer price index rose to 7.5% from a year earlier.

This was the fastest pace consumer prices have risen since 1982, and follows up from a 7% annual gain in December.

Consumer prices also rose by 0.6% from the previous month, and comes just as the Fed is set to hike rates in March.

Today’s data almost guarantees the Fed will act next month, with many expecting a 0.5% hike.

XAUUSD fell to a low of $1.821, before climbing to a high of $1,841, and now is trading at its opening price.

NASDAQ lower as Twitter Q4 earnings disappoint

The NASDAQ was lower during today’s session, as tech-giant Twitter reported weaker than expected earnings.

Twitter held its earnings call after yesterday’s closing bell, and reported that daily active users, and revenue had missed expectations.

It was reported that revenue for the quarter came in at $1.57 billion vs $1.58 billion expected.

This came in on earnings of 33 cents per share, which was less than expectations of 35 cents per share.

DAU’s were 217 million vs 218.6 million, and this comes just as founder Jack Dorsey left his post as CEO.

As of writing, $TWTR was 0.6% lower, with the NASDAQ falling 0.9%.