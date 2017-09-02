Twitter disappoints and Trump wades into airlines
The US session has kicked off on the front foot with the Nasdaq touching record highs within minutes of opening and the S&P and Dow Jones edging higher. After some fairly choppy action over the last two weeks, this week, in contrast, continues to be thin on volatility. Although there is not a huge amount of movement on the indices, we are seeing some significant movement on individual stocks.
Twitter growth disappoints
Twitter released a disappointing set of results, although the social media giant beat on earnings per share, the overriding concern is the miss on revenue. Twitter had revenue of $717m in the fourth quarter versus expectations of $740m.
This miss is such a big deal because Twitter is receiving more attention than ever, thanks to President Trump’s usage, however, the firm is failing to convert this attention into growth. They have the resources but they haven’t managed to create a platform that attracts more users and they haven’t been able to create a viable return for advertisers. Yes, the number of users grew, but only marginally, 7% in the quarter, and this was a quarter with US Presidential elections so user growth should have been much higher. When compared to Snapchat, which is estimated to have seen user growth of 90% in 2016, the problem of Twitter is laid bare.
The shares fell 7% on the release of the results in the pre-market and continued to grind lower, opening trading down 10%.
Trump wades into airlines
President Trump is working his way through the sectors, almost company by company, meeting with the CEO's and today it is the turn of the Airlines. As far as the markets are concerned these meetings are good news and demonstrate Trump’s pro-business attitude. If we look back to Trump meeting with pharmaceutical bosses, the stocks then rallied and haven’t looked back since.
Security and regulation are the subjects to be covered off in today’s meeting and the expectation is that Trump will be receptive to deregulation and will look to protect national airlines in the face of subsidized foreign competition. Should we see policy coming out to support this, then shares in aviation firms could soon be taking off.
CFD and forex trading are leveraged products and can result in losses that exceed your deposits. They may not be suitable for everyone. Ensure you fully understand the risks. From time to time, City Index Limited’s (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed