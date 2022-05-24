The US stocks rebounded on Monday. Banking stocks rallied as JP Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon said that the ‘storm clouds’ may dissipate. JP Morgan shares jumped more than 6%.
Also, Joe Biden said that the US could ditch the tariffs imposed on Chinese imports to help easing the pressure on consumer prices. The S&P500 gained 1.86% and Nasdaq recover 1.59%.
Yet, Monday gains will likely remain short-lived, as the Snap shares plunged 30% in the afterhours trading after the company warned that it will miss revenue and earnings, and will slow hiring. And the bad news from Snap pulled Meta 7% lower in the afterhours.
As a result, the US futures point at a negative start. It’s like we are coming back to the reality after a sunny day in the markets.
In the FX, Monday was marked by a decent euro rally on the back Christine Lagarde’s blog post revealing the end of the negative rate era in the Eurozone.
The dollar index eased, gold remained bid, while Bitcoin slipped below the $30K mark.
The spread of monkeypox in Europe and US boosts the shares of pharmaceuticals that are focus on smallpox vaccines, while a latest report suggests that Amazon, which surpassed FedEx in market share is now coming after UPS.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 despite weak EU PMI data
EUR/USD capitalizes on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments early Tuesday and trades above 1.0700. The data from the eurozone showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a softer pace than expected in May.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.2600 amid USD rebound
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.2600 amid a cautious risk tone and broad US dollar rebound. Growth concerns re-emerge ahead of the preliminary Business PMIs from both sides of the Atlantic, boosting the safe-haven dollar at the pound's expense.
Gold suffers altitude sickness around mid-$1,800s ahead of Fed’s Powell
Gold (XAU/USD) prices remain pressured around the intraday low near $1,850 as sellers struggle to re-enter amid a risk-off mood during the pre-European session trading on Tuesday.
Assessing ApeCoin's chances of a 60% rally in the bear market
ApeCoin price has veered off its bull pennant formation but still promises a 30% ascent. From a conservative standpoint, investors can expect a recovery rally to the $10.68 hurdle.
US S&P Global May PMI Preview: Recession worries are high, but what of probabilities? Premium
Manufacturing PMI expected to fall from seven month high. US Retail Sales and labor market remained strong in April. Service sector PMI forecast to drop to four-month low .