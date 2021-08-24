In today's stream, Coach Dale teaches that the Russell 2000, which has not made a new high since March, is at a Distribution Top. EURUSD broke out of a Falling Wedge. The Wedge line on a pullback comes in at around 1.17.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.1750 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has extended its gains and trades around 1.1750 as the safe-haven dollar remains under pressure after the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine and optimism that the Fed refrains from tapering.
GBP/USD holds above 1.37 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading off the highs but above 1.37. Investors remain upbeat about the prospects of defeating covid and that the Federal Reserve keeps its stimulus intact. Investors are shrugging off elevated UK covid cases.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, just above $1,800 mark
Gold eases from 13-day top, off intraday low at the latest. USD rebound, sluggish sentiment consolidate the heaviest daily jump in over a week. US housing data, risk catalysts can entertain traders, Jackson Hole is the key.
Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout
Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency.
Wake Up Wall Street SPY: More records as the dip does not last
Markets look set for further record highs as even the looming Jackson Hole event on Friday (though it is not actually in Jackson Hole) taper talk fails to dent equity market magnificence!