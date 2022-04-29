Market movers today

Euro area inflation for April will be a key input for ECB's thinking about inflation pressures. Despite country figures pointing to slowdown in energy price inflation after commodity prices have stabilised, we look for headline inflation coming in at another new record high of 7.6%, driven by continued cost-push pressures in food and core inflation (3.1%).

It is also time for Q1 GDP data in the euro area as well as money and credit growth for March.

In the US the employment cost index for Q1 will also give us some input on inflation pressure on the other side of the Atlantic. Consensus is for a rise of 1.1% q/q (corresponding to 4.4% annualised) up from 1.0% q/q in Q4. US Core PCE inflation for March is also due out but less interesting as we already had the CPI release two weeks ago. The report will also include personal spending data, which gives more inputs on goods and service consumption, respectively.

In Scandi, Sweden releases household lending and wages for non-manual workers while we get retail sales, credit growth and unemployment data for Norway.

The 60 second overview

German inflation: CPI inflation rose to 7.4% in April, which is the highest level since 1981 (from 7.3% in March), but the pace of increase has slowed down compared to previous months (0.7% m/m from 2.5% m/m in March). With most commodity prices having stabilized or fallen of late the increase in energy price inflation is increasingly stalling as base effects are weighing in. We saw the same effect in Spain were headline fell from 9.8% to 8.3% earlier in the week.

But importantly, cost-push effects are still pushing food and core inflation higher and another increase in Germany service price inflation by 0.1pp does not suggest that weaker demand is playing a major role yet. The official core inflation numbers will be released in the final release. In Spain core inflation jumped from 3.4% to 4.4%.

Central banks react: The high and broad inflation pressure is putting immense pressure on those central banks that so far have been arguing that rates could stay low for longer. Yesterday, the Riksbank made a 180 degree turn-around hiking the policy rate by 25bp after arguing as late as February that rates will not rise before late 2024. The Rikbank's new rate path now implies a 25bp rate hike at each of the three remaining policy meetings this year and a peak in rates at 1.8% end 2024. We forecast that the Riksbank will hike at the next four meetings reaching 1.25% February 2023. For more see Flash comment Riksbank - Hike to 25bp. We revise our call to four more hikes over the next meetings until Feb 2023 that we published yesterday.

ECB is also sharpening its rhetoric in light of the high inflation and is obviously preparing the market for a 'Riksbank turn-around'. This week ECB's Lagarde said that QE will probably end in July paving the way for 'early' rate hikes. We have also heard several ECB members sharpen rhetoric lately. We expect a rate hike at the July meeting followed by hikes in September, December and March next year.

Weak US Q1 GDP: US GDP fell in Q1, driven by a negative contribution from especially net exports and to some extent inventories and government consumption. Private consumption is quite steady and business investment is also positive; so underlying GDP growth that the headline number would suggest. We would all in all not put too much weight on this historic release and it does not change our call for 50bp hikes at the next three Fed meetings.

Volatile energy prices: European gas prices fell yesterday 10% as it seems more and more clear that Germany will accept payments in rouble. FT reported yesterday that Germany's Uniper and Austria's OMV plan to use rouble account for payments. However, the situation remains fluid as EU officials according to FT warned that paying in rouble would breach sanctions. Bret oil prices on the other hand jumped to USD 108 a barrel last night despite the widespread China lockdowns. The market is increasingly preparing for a complete EU boycott of Russian crude oil. This will be less costly for the EU as crude oil is much more a global market, whereas natural gas by nature is more regional. According to media reports EU ministers will hold an emergency energy meeting on Monday.

Equities: Global equities were 2% higher yesterday (MSCI World) led by US stock rallying across the board. Some of the heavy beaten cyclicals this year came a bit back yesterday but sector difference year to date is still big with for instance the energy sector 40% better than tech. The implied volatility took only a small step lower, with VIX staying north of 30 there should be more room for vol to come down short term fuelling a bit of relief rally in equities. In US yesterday Dow +1.8%, S&P 500 +2.5%, Nasdaq +3.1% and Russell 2000 +1.8%. Asian markets are higher this morning after a strong turnaround in the Hang Seng index. European futures are higher this morning while US futures are mixed. The US tech futures hit by some somewhat weak earnings results and not least some disappointing guidance.

FI: A rather volatile morning session, mixed by BoJ and weaker than expected Spanish headline inflation was replaced by a significant sell-off as the picture became clearer of a strong German inflation print and positioning towards tightening is coming. Bunds sold off by 10bp on the day, while curves marginally flattened. The front end repriced also (by 3bp) for July to now points to 23bp, however the Dec23 pricing rose 8bp to 89bp. Intra-euro area spreads widened again as a consequence of the expected imminent tightening, BTPs-Bund spreads widened 4bp to 180bp.

FX: Monetary divergence set the direction for FX markets yesterday. A dovish Bank of Japan sent JPY to new lows, while SEK gained on the surprise interest rate increase from the Riksbank. EUR/USD stuck to its downwards trend and flirted with a break below the 1.05 level.

Credit: Yesterday we saw a slight tick-up in primary issuance, with benchmark deals from both SSA and corporates. This came in spite of credit spreads continuing their widening trend towards the end of the session. iTraxx main widened 1.3bp to 89.2 and Xover was out by 3.4bp to 417.9bp.

Nordic macro

In Norway, unemployment dropped in March to below 2% for the first time since the financial crisis. With vacancies still near record-high levels we expect this trend to have continued, with unemployment holding at 1.9% in April. As expected, retail sales have trended down since last summer. A shift in consumption away from goods in favour of services as Covid restrictions were lifted has been a key factor. This has been exacerbated in recent months by the high rate of inflation eroding households' purchasing power. While this effect has been offset to some extent by consumers dipping into the savings they made during the pandemic, it has not been enough to stop retail sales from falling. Problems with seasonal adjustment around Easter always make for uncertainty, but we expect retail sales dropped another 0.5% m/m in March.