Turkey has returned to financial market headlines following President Erdogan’s decision to firethe country’s hawkish central bank head on Saturday. The Turkish Lira tumbled 14% against the dollar as trading kicked off in Asia to become one of the worst performing emerging market currencies against the greenback this year. The reverberations were felt in Asian markets, particularly in Japan where the Nikkei 225 fell 2%. While there should not be a strong link between the Turkish Lira and Japanese equity markets, it is believed that retail traders in Japan hold significant leveraged long positions in the Lira as a carry trade. Hence, they have to cover these positions by selling equities in local markets.
Elsewhere, Asian stocks traded mixed with China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component slightly up, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea’s Kospihave fallen into negative territory. This indicates the Turkish Lira slump will only have a limited impact on other high yielding emerging markets with no risk of wider contagion.
US equity futures are struggling for direction with the S&P 500 spending most of the Asian session between red and green. However, the Nasdaq 100 has gained following a six-basis point fall in US 10-year Treasury yields.Global investors will again be testing the appetite for US debt auctions following a rally of more than 60% in US 10-year yields over justseven weeks. A further spike in yields will bring more volatility and continued rotation into value stocks from growth stocks.
Long term interest rates may have risen for good reason as investors anticipate a strong US economic recovery ahead that could last for several years and bringswith itinflation. However, this could also be the biggest threat for risk assetsthat have been benefiting from an extremely low interest rate environment since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the recent surge in long term interest rates, they are still considered low when compared to historic averages and that’s why some high asset prices may still be justified at current levelswith the Nasdaq 100 having fallen 7% from February’s peak. However, the higher the long-term interest rates go, the more difficult it becomes to justify these valuations.
Companies with the ability to pass on higher prices to customers are likely to be the ones that benefit most and should be overweighted in portfolios. These could be in the industrial, material, financials and commodity sectors.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
