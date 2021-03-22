The Turkish Lira weakened 17% in early trade compared to Friday close as President Erdogan fired the hawkish central bank chief to replace him with a like-minded, dovish governor. The credibility that had been restored after recent hikes by the Central Bank of Turkey is seen as likely to be compromised. The depreciation in Lira has spooked other high Beta EM currencies such as ZAR, BRL, and RUB.
The US Fed said it would let the exemption for banks expire wherein they were not required to hold capital against the US treasuries purchased by them. The US shorter end rates are likely to remain under pressure as banks would look to sell longer tenor bonds which entail maintaining higher capital and replace them with short duration bills and notes.
The rupee is likely to open around 72.50 and trade a 72.40-72.70 range intraday. Financial year-end-related inflows could cap an upside in USD/INR. It will be important to monitor the Last day March - First Day April points closely which is currently around 16p.
Despite the RBI has given a LEF exemption, not all banks are set up to purchase US treasuries and push the Dollars out. So a Dollar glut can again lead to a spike in forwards which in turn would make it expensive to short the Rupee.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.30. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 74.40 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.00.
