- Overview market sentiment at EU open and headlines in play (00:00).
- A technical look at EURUSD, Nasdaq 100, DAX ,T-note charts (1:46).
- EU set to block exports of Astra vaccine and ingredients to the UK (5:09).
- Turkish Lira hammered overnight as CB chief fired (11:37).
- Main events to watch out for this week (13:34).
EUR/USD fills bearish gap and climbs to 1.1900 area
EUR/USD trades close to 1.1900, having opened with a bearish weekly gap. The spot found decent support ahead of 100-day SMA. Retreating Treasury yields capped any strong gains for the USD bulls and helped limit the slide. Fed’s Chair Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3850 as US dollar eases
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 following a dip to near 1.3820, as the US dollar bulls take a breather amid falling Treasury yields. EU prepares to block AstraZeneca exports to the UK. Chancellor Sunak is up for delaying online sales tax hike. Fedspeak and vaccine news closely eyed.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1722 for additional downside, Powell eyed
Gold remains pressured as Turkish upheaval keeps the DXY underpinned. Falling Treasury yields slow the decline in XAU/USD ahead of Powell. XAU bears tease rising wedge breakdown on the 4H chart.
Ethereum eyes a 40% bull rally
Ethereum price sits on a massive demand barrier, failing to hold above, which could be fatal. ETH bulls could trigger a massive upswing if a higher high at $1,945 is formed. A decisive daily candlestick close below $1,700 could kickstart another downtrend to $1,542.
Three questions to consider as economic data comes into view
As we start a new trading week there are a few things to consider. Firstly, what does the Fed think about the sharp rise in Treasury yields after its meeting last week? 10-year Treasury yields are comfortably above 1.7%.