Lira
In the forex market, traders are still keeping an eye on the Turkish Lira as the new Governor has vowed to stick to the single interest rate framework. The new Governor of the Central Bank has said that he has intentions to resume the monetary policy's continuity. He is going to keep tabs on the inflation and real interest rates offered by peer countries. Nonetheless, the Turkish Lira is falling again against the dollar, but this particular move is chiefly due to the dollar index's strength than anything major.
Suez Jam
The Suez jam is still very much a headache for international trade, and it is threatening the international supply chain. Efforts are being made to dislodge the ship, but the reality is that this matter doesn't only rely on the expert team, but luck also needs to play its part. A high tide isn't expected before Sunday, and this means that shipping traffic is likely to remain jammed for a few more days.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains
The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark. Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside. Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 following its corrective pullback from seven-week low. US Treasury yields pause three-day downtrend amid vaccine, stimulus hopes. Brexit jitters return over fishing. BOE’s Haldane expects quick recovery, as traders await Governor Bailey’s speech.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD yearns for acceptance above $1735 ahead of US data
Gold treads water as a rise in Treasury yields cap the upside attempts. US dollar regains poise, tracking yields higher amid cautious mood. XAU bulls need to find a strong foothold above $1735, US data in focus.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.