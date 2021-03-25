Lira

In the forex market, traders are still keeping an eye on the Turkish Lira as the new Governor has vowed to stick to the single interest rate framework. The new Governor of the Central Bank has said that he has intentions to resume the monetary policy's continuity. He is going to keep tabs on the inflation and real interest rates offered by peer countries. Nonetheless, the Turkish Lira is falling again against the dollar, but this particular move is chiefly due to the dollar index's strength than anything major.

Suez Jam

The Suez jam is still very much a headache for international trade, and it is threatening the international supply chain. Efforts are being made to dislodge the ship, but the reality is that this matter doesn't only rely on the expert team, but luck also needs to play its part. A high tide isn't expected before Sunday, and this means that shipping traffic is likely to remain jammed for a few more days.