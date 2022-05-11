Turkish lira against the dollar
The Turkish lira has declined against the dollar for the fifth consecutive session, approaching the 15.30 level last seen in December when the currency was at the centre of the storm due to the central bank's unorthodox monetary policy.
A new wave of pressure on the Turkish lira kicked off after fresh inflation data published on May 5th showed prices continued to soar with acceleration. Consumer prices rose by 7.2% MoM to 70% YoY against the official target of 5%. In producer prices, there was an acceleration from 115% YoY to 122% YoY.
For Turkey, such data means even more pressure on purchasing power. The logical outcome, in this case, would be an increased demand for alternatives to the lira in the form of euros and dollars and cryptocurrencies.
It cannot be overlooked that in recent days we have seen a more measured exchange rate dynamic than it was in November and December last year. Nevertheless, we cannot completely dismiss the scenario that USDTRY is now at the foot of a hill, roughly as it was at the beginning of November, and the situation could develop rapidly thereafter.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0600 as Lagarde fans July rate hike bets
EUR/USD is extending recovery gains towards 1.0600, as ECB President Lagarde fans July rate hike expectations. The US dollar takes a breather ahead of the critical US inflation. The upbeat market mood checks the dollar's upward trajectory while Treasury yields keep falling.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2350, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2350, having found buyers near 1.2300. The cable extends gains, as risk sentiment remains in a fairly better spot, weighing down on the safe-haven US dollar. US inflation and Fedspeak remain in the spotlight.
Gold bounces off 200-DMA to regain $1,850, US inflation eyed
Gold Price is looking to extend its recovery from three-month lows of $1,836 in the European session, as it recaptures the psychological $1,850 barrier ahead of the critical US inflation data.
Fear and despair echoes across crypto markets after Terra disaster
BTC price seems to have cauterized the bleed wound after dipping below significant support levels. This brief pause in the big crypto’s downtrend has caused ETH, XRP and other altcoins to rebound violently to the upside.
US April CPI Preview: Has inflation peaked? Premium
Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the CPI, climbed to its highest level in four decades at 8.5% in March. On a yearly basis, CPI is forecast to decline to 8.1% in April.