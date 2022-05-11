Turkish lira against the dollar

The Turkish lira has declined against the dollar for the fifth consecutive session, approaching the 15.30 level last seen in December when the currency was at the centre of the storm due to the central bank's unorthodox monetary policy.

A new wave of pressure on the Turkish lira kicked off after fresh inflation data published on May 5th showed prices continued to soar with acceleration. Consumer prices rose by 7.2% MoM to 70% YoY against the official target of 5%. In producer prices, there was an acceleration from 115% YoY to 122% YoY.

For Turkey, such data means even more pressure on purchasing power. The logical outcome, in this case, would be an increased demand for alternatives to the lira in the form of euros and dollars and cryptocurrencies.

It cannot be overlooked that in recent days we have seen a more measured exchange rate dynamic than it was in November and December last year. Nevertheless, we cannot completely dismiss the scenario that USDTRY is now at the foot of a hill, roughly as it was at the beginning of November, and the situation could develop rapidly thereafter.