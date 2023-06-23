Share:

There were three major surprises from three central banks yesterday. The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to step up the pace of rate hikes at the 13th meeting since the start of the tightening policy has been broadly unwelcomed from households, to bond and stock investors, and to FX traders.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) raised by 25bp as expected, Norges Bank surprised with a 50bp hike, said that there will be another rate hike in August, while Turkey hiked from 8.5% to 15% vs 20% expected, raising worries that Turkey’s new central bank team could not shrug off the low-rate-obsessed government influence. The dollar-try spiked above the 25 level, the highest on record, but not the highest on horizon.

On the data front, the US existing home sales came in better than expected, adding to the optimism that the US real estate market could be doing better after months of negative pressure. The surprising and unexpected progress in US home data is welcomed for the sake of economic health, but a strong housing market, along with an unbeatable jobs market hint that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep hiking rates.

Powell confirmed that there could be two more rate hikes in the US before a pause at his semiannual testimony before Congress, while Janet Yellen said she sees lower recession risks, but that consumer spending should slow.

The US dollar rebounded on hawkish Fed expectations.