Turkish economy grew by 5.9% in yearly terms in 4Q20, lower than both our and market expectation of near 7%. The quarter-on-quarter growth rate occurred at 1.7%, still maintaining a strong momentum after the sharp rebound of 3Q20. Despite the solid contributions of industry and services sectors, the contraction in construction and weak performance of agriculture weighed on the downside in 4Q20. On the demand side, domestic demand gave a robust contribution of 6.5pp (where inventories gave the first negative contribution -1.8pp- after 5 quarters), while net exports dragged down a limited 0.6pp from the annual GDP growth rate. Therefore, the full year GDP growth rate reached 1.8% in 2020, following the downward revisions of the first 3 quarters growth rates (0.2% revised vs. 0.5% previous). Looking ahead, both our Big Data proxies and other high frequency indicators signal only a limited deceleration so far, which started to become clearer by only late February. Our monthly GDP indicator nowcasts a yearly GDP growth rate of 5.7% as of February, which we expect to come down to 3-4% with the incoming data referring to the rest of 1Q21. We maintain our 2021 GDP forecast at 5% with some upside risks given the current strong momentum.
Strong domestic demand but this time negative impact from stocks
Domestic demand remained solid on the back of mainly private consumption and investment (contributions of 4.7pp and 2.6pp, respectively) in 4Q20. Investment demand was supported by strong machinery & equipment (38.7% yoy) and other assets (15.8%), while construction contracted by 14.7%. Government consumption also increased its contribution to 1pp. After displaying positive contribution to GDP in the previous 5 quarters, stocks this time posed -1.8pp contribution. On the other hand, negative contribution of net exports decelerated to 0.6pp in 4Q (-9.1pp in 3Q). All in all, domestic demand gave a strong 7.2pp contribution (3.4pp from stocks) to GDP, while net exports subtracted from growth by 5.5pp in 2020. On the sectorial side, construction was the downside factor by contracting 12.5% yoy in 4Q, whereas industry, services (broad definition) and agriculture sectors grew by 10.3%, 6.4%, and 4% yoy respectively. In 2020, services sector gave a contribution of 1.3pp (0.9pp only from financial services), while industry and agriculture contributed by 0.4pp and 0.3pp respectively. In contrast, construction sector contribution was negative by 0.3pp. Looking ahead, high frequency indicators still signal only a smooth moderation in economic activity since our monthly GDP indicator nowcasts a yearly GDP growth rate of 5.7% (37% of information) as of February. If we check different methods and also integrate our IP forecasts to understand the bias on our calculations, we attain a range of a 4-5% annual growth as of February (Chart 4), which we expect to come down further to 3-4% range with the incoming data for 1Q21 in a change of composition in favor of net exports as seen in our GDP subcomponents (Charts 6-9).
This document was prepared by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Research Department on behalf of itself and its affiliated companies (each a BBVA Group Company) for distribution in the United States and the rest of the world and is provided for information purposes only. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained herein refer to that specific date and are subject to changes without notice due to market fluctuations. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained in this document have been gathered or obtained from public sources believed to be correct by the Company concerning their accuracy, completeness, and/or correctness. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to acquire or dispose of an interest in securities.
