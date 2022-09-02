-
The CBRT’s unexpected move to cut rates by 100bps in August triggered a new bout of lira weakness with USD/TRY breaching the 18 level.
Despite a number of market-distorting measures in place, we think twin deficits and global financial tightening could push USD/TRY towards 25 in 12M. Yet, as long as an acute financial crisis can be avoided, the move is likely to be gradual.
In the absence of a policy turnaround ahead of the June 2023 election, the burden on Turkey’s public finances will grow while growth momentum is slowing down. In longer term, Turkey’s economy could have a lot to gain (or lose) depending on how successfully it navigates the new geopolitical world order.
As major central banks across the globe rush to hike rates in an effort to tame recordhigh inflation, Turkey’s CBRT continues to swim against the tide. After staying put for eight months, the CBRT surprised the markets with a 100bp cut in August. Since September last year, the central bank has cut the policy rate by 600bps to 13% despite inflation approaching 80% in July (and producer price inflation reaching 144%).
Undoubtedly under political pressure, the CBRT continues to prioritise growth and employment over price stability. Their strategy is faltering, since analyst consensus foresees GDP growth only at around 3-4% in the coming years, which is modest, compared to annual growth rates in 2010s sometimes exceeding 7%. Q2 growth was strong driven by substantial credit expansion, but economic activity has slowed down lately and employment growth stalled in June. Manufacturing PMI entered contractionary territory in March and business confidence remains near post-pandemic lows. Consumer confidence recovered over summer but remains well below its historical average.
Apart from its failure to boost growth, Erdoganomics is falling short of achieving any meaningful improvement in current account dynamics. On the contrary, consensus expects a sharp decline in CA deficit this year. Deterioration in terms of trade (higher energy prices, in particular) is largely to blame, but exports growth has also slowed down markedly from last year.
Investor exodus is another factor weighing on current account balance: in Turkey’s case, a decade-long process that started in 2012-13. During that period, the combined lira-denominated equity and government debt stock held by non-residents has been reduced to a fraction of what it used to be (20% for equities and 2% for bonds). ‘Erdoganomics’ has encouraged more non-resident selling, and in mid-August, foreign ownership was USD 12bn lower than a year ago. Yet, debt markets have absorbed most of the outflows, and in total, foreigners still hold USD 19.5bn of lira-denominated assets. Recently, Turkish stocks have actually managed to attract inflows but it is difficult to see how this momentum could go on. On the contrary, further tightening of global financial conditions could well trigger more capital outflows from EM economies with substantial external vulnerabilities, and Turkey is particularly exposed.
