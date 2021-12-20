-
Lira’s meltdown continues after the CBRT cut the repo rate by another 100bp to 15% on Thursday. The CBRT has now cut rates by 500bp since September. In this paper, we discuss the implications of the policies and three scenarios going forward.
With limited buffers, the CBRT’s recent interventions are nothing short of a sign of desperation and, hence, more likely to undermine their credibility rather than halt lira’s slide. More extreme measures, such as capital controls, cannot be ruled out.
For now, there are no signs of a policy reversal, and unless Erdogan is deterred by the threat of a bank run or a snap election, we think lower real rates, weakening fundamentals and tighter global financial conditions will drive lira further down.
Erdogan’s policy experiment is a losing battle
Since mid-2019, President Erdogan has sacked three central bank governors who disagreed with his unconventional view of high rates fuelling (not containing) inflation. As a result, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has shifted its focus from inflation management to current account and exports promotion led by an expansion of credit. The central bank has cut the repo rate by 400bps to 15% since September despite inflation exceeding 20% in November. As a response, the Turkish lira has lost around half of its value in 2021 with the USD gaining more than 30% against TRY over the last month only. With a negative real rate of lower than -6%, the Turkish market now offers one of the lowest returns in real terms for investors in the EM universe. Furthermore, in addition to lower central bank rates, he has instructed state-owned banks to expand credit to companies. Furthermore, the government has raised minimum wages by 50%. These things add to inflation pressures in the economy.
Given increasing external and domestic headwinds the “policy experiment” presents a huge gamble with the stability of the Turkish economy. While Turkey and other emerging markets have benefited from an ultra-easy global monetary policy following the onset of the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, fortunes are now changing as the Federal Reserve and many other central banks are moving on rapid monetary policy tightening. This increases the pressure on emerging markets to follow suit or even go further to avoid seeing significant capital outflows and exchange rate weakness than can trigger sharp rises in inflation. Hence, going against the tide by lowering policy rates Turkey creates even bigger capital outflows pressures and exchange rate weakness.
