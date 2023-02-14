Share:

Financial markets and central banks have recently been playing a ‘tug of narratives’ on the amount of tightening needed and the length of the tightening cycle. So far, growth in advanced economies have been holding up surprisingly well into the start of 2023, which, supported by the reopening in China, has intensified market speculation of whether the advanced economies could avoid a recession altogether, with the growth slowdown only resulting in a soft landing. As a US and, in particular, a European recession was already seen with certainty by markets until very recently, the prevailing view among market participants has been a waiting game for the end of central bank tightening. Falling headline inflation as a consequence of lower energy prices following the mild weather, particularly in Europe, has also supported this narrative. Two weeks ago we removed a euro area recession from our baseline scenario. The new baseline is for a stagnant European growth outlook, see more in Euro Area Macro Monitor - Between light and shadow, 6 February.

The labour markets have shown particular resilience into the start of the year, not least, illustrated by the 517k new jobs in the US in January. This has also contributed to investors reassessing the likelihood of an imminent end to policy tightening. The central banks have communicated a data dependent approach to their policy decisions, which on the back of resilient growth has meant a risk of additional hikes.

Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve slowed its rate hiking pace to 25bp at its policy meeting in line with expectations, while the ECB continued its 50bp rate hike pace, as communicated in December. Both central banks guided for additional rate hikes, with the ECB specifically communicating its ’intention’ of hiking another 50bp in March, when an evaluation of policy tightening would be conducted for the bank to decide on the future rate path. Despite both central banks signalling a need for further tightening, markets have focused on the end of the tightening cycle coming closer, supporting their prevailing narrative. The Fed’s Powell highlighted disinflationary forces having started to kick in.

That said, since the central bank meetings at the start of this month, we have seen markets gradually endorsing the hawkish guidance for more policy tightening. Hence, the ECB is currently priced to hike to 3.65% (slightly above our baseline outlook), while the Fed is seen to hike to 5.19% (in line with our baseline expectations). Market pricing sets new highs for both the ECB and the Fed.

Our central bank calls for additional tightening have remained unchanged since December, though the risk of one or more additional ECB hikes beyond our forecast policy peak at 3.25% in May has increased. At the current juncture, we see it as a close call whether the June ECB meeting with new staff projections will see the first ‘pause’ (peak deposit rate thus at 3.25%) or the last hike for now (peak deposit rate at 3.50%).

Realised volatility has been high during the past month as markets have weighed the data releases and central bank commentary and shifted between the central-bank-tighteningcoming- to-an-end narrative vs. the ongoing policy tightening needed to bring inflation in line with target. Seen over the past months, this has resulted in a minor uptick in yields in general (10y point) and a more pronounced uptick in the shorter dated yields.

