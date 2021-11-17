11/16 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 4 handle gap down, opening at the low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 21 handles into a 10:17 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 9 handles into a 10:30 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 24 handles into a 2:02 PM high of the day.

From that high, the S&P declined 15 handles into the close.

11/16 – The three major indices closed with a moderately strong up day with the following closes: The DJIA + 54.77; S&P 500 + 18.10; and the Nasdaq Composite + 120.01.

Looking ahead – Tuesday’s rally to near the all-time high looks promising for a potential top in 1 - 3 trading days. Stay tuned!

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

3. A. 11/18 AC – Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in Taurus. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Cattle and Cotton.

B. 11/19 PM – Uranus 120 US Part of Fortune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 11/19 AC – Mercury 0 South Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

11/29 – 5,161 Music Days from the major 10/11/2007 high.

Fibonacci – 11/19-22, 11/26.

Astro – 11/17, 11/19, 11/22, 11/26.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4695, 4670 Resistance – 4720.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4695, 4670 Resistance – 4720, 4761.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.