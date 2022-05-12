Recap 5/11 – Wednesday, the S&P gapped open down 11 handles and then declined another 16 handles into a 9:37 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 73 handles into a 10:46 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 43 handles into an 11:18 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 38 handles into an 11:40 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 102 handles into a 1:59 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 46 handles into a 2:44 PM high. From that high, he S&P declined 59 handles into a 3:53 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P bounced 6 handles into the close.

5/11 – The major indices, following an AM rally, had a very strong down day per the following closes: DJIA – 326.63; S&P 500 - 65.87; and the Nasdaq Composite - 373.44.

Looking ahead - Tuesday’s low was decisively exceeded on Wednesday. This is a bearish indication for the market. Our next change in trend point day is 5/12 with three harmonics pointing to that date for a change in trend.

The Now Index has moved back to the BUY ALERT ZONE. This a cautionary signal for the bears that there is a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is not an outright buy signal.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

C. 5/11 AC – Geo Jupiter 45 Uranus. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Oats.

D. 5/12 AC – Saturn Parallel Latitude US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 5/13 AC– Moon’s North Node Parallel US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 5/13 AC – Venus Aphelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, Wheat.

G. 5/13 AC – Moon’s North Node 120 US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.

H. 5/13 AC – Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.

Stock market key dates

5/12 = 813 Music Math days > 2/19/2000 Major Top.

5/14 (Sat.) = 5,329 (73^2) days > 10/11/2007 Major Top.

5/14 (Sat.) = 33,856 (184^2) days > 9/03/1929 MAJOR TOP.

5/19 = 29,241 (171^2) days > 4/28/1942 Major Low.

5/28 (Sat.) = 8,100 (90^2) days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR TOP.

Fibonacci – 5/12, 5/16. 5/28.

Astro – 5/13, *5/16*, 5/17, 5/23, *5/27*.

lease see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3880 Resistance – 4000.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Please see below the April Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.