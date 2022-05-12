Recap 5/11 – Wednesday, the S&P gapped open down 11 handles and then declined another 16 handles into a 9:37 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 73 handles into a 10:46 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 43 handles into an 11:18 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 38 handles into an 11:40 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 102 handles into a 1:59 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 46 handles into a 2:44 PM high. From that high, he S&P declined 59 handles into a 3:53 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P bounced 6 handles into the close.
5/11 – The major indices, following an AM rally, had a very strong down day per the following closes: DJIA – 326.63; S&P 500 - 65.87; and the Nasdaq Composite - 373.44.
Looking ahead - Tuesday’s low was decisively exceeded on Wednesday. This is a bearish indication for the market. Our next change in trend point day is 5/12 with three harmonics pointing to that date for a change in trend.
The Now Index has moved back to the BUY ALERT ZONE. This a cautionary signal for the bears that there is a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is not an outright buy signal.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
C. 5/11 AC – Geo Jupiter 45 Uranus. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Oats.
D. 5/12 AC – Saturn Parallel Latitude US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
E. 5/13 AC– Moon’s North Node Parallel US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 5/13 AC – Venus Aphelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, Wheat.
G. 5/13 AC – Moon’s North Node 120 US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.
H. 5/13 AC – Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.
Stock market key dates
5/12 = 813 Music Math days > 2/19/2000 Major Top.
5/14 (Sat.) = 5,329 (73^2) days > 10/11/2007 Major Top.
5/14 (Sat.) = 33,856 (184^2) days > 9/03/1929 MAJOR TOP.
5/19 = 29,241 (171^2) days > 4/28/1942 Major Low.
5/28 (Sat.) = 8,100 (90^2) days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR TOP.
Fibonacci – 5/12, 5/16. 5/28.
Astro – 5/13, *5/16*, 5/17, 5/23, *5/27*.
lease see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3880 Resistance – 4000.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3880 Resistance – 4000.
Please see below the April Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps to multi-year lows near mid-1.0400s
EUR/USD encountered fresh bearish pressure in the early European session on Thursday and touched its weakest level since January 2007 near 1.0450. The intense flight to safety, as reflected by the more-than-2% decline seen in the Euro Stoxx 600, is providing a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD hits fresh two-year lows below 1.2200 on disappointing UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, refreshing a two-year low after the UK GDP QoQ rate missed estimates with 0.8% in Q1, justifying BOE's dire outlook on the economy. The strengthening US dollar and damp mood add to the weight on cable.
Gold rebounds from $1,850 as yields probe USD bulls ahead of US PPI
Gold picks up bids from intraday low to pare daily losses around $1,853 amid the initial hour of the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal’s latest rebound could be linked to a slump in the US Treasury yields, which in turn tests US dollar buyers.
Can ApeCoin catch a break with this bullish divergence and rally 25%
ApeCoin price shows an affinity to spike higher after this bullish technical flashed on the four-hour chart. Interested investors could seize this opportunity for a quick profit as APE prepares to retest the immediate resistance barrier.
Mullen Automotive plummets 16% on credibility issue
NASDAQ: MULN plunged 16.02% to hit two-month lows of $0.79 on Wednesday, only to end the fateful day at $0.80. Hotter US CPI triggered a broader market sell-off.