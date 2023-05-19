This has been a strange week of price action. It’s not too often that you see both the US Dollar and US equities heading in the same direction. And yet, this is exactly what we’ve been seeing.
The dollar explodes higher, but it's unlikely to last
The dollar has strengthened against its major rivals over the past two weeks, gaining 2% against a basket of major currencies. The Dollar Index surpassed 103, a level not seen since the second half of March. Notably, the rally in the US currency has been accompanied by a rally in equity indices, an odd couple.