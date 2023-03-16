As we come into Friday, things are back to looking up. While there are still concerns about the banking sector, a lot of the worst of these concerns have been brushed aside, leaving room for the market to get back to trying to feel good.

This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.