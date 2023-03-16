As we come into Friday, things are back to looking up. While there are still concerns about the banking sector, a lot of the worst of these concerns have been brushed aside, leaving room for the market to get back to trying to feel good.
EUR/USD posted modest gains on the ECB day and settled around 1.0600. Price action is subdued in the broad market. Wall Street cheered First Republic Bank’s rescue, that weighed on the US Dollar.
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and rose above 1.2100 after dropping below 1.2030 on Thursday. Wall Street's main indexes finished with significant gains keeping the US Dollar quiet.
Gold dribbles around $1,920, after a zigzag session that initially refreshed the six-week high but ended the day without any major moves. The Gold price earlier cheered the softer United States Treasury bond yields before the improvement in market sentiment and a rebound in the bond coupons probed the XAU/USD bulls.
The crypto industry took an impact following the failure of three banks in the United States. The Blockchain Association is thus taking charge of investigating how the denial of banking services for crypto businesses might have contributed to the banking crisis.
US stocks are trading definitively higher Thursday. In a true sign of confidence returning to Wall Street, Treasury yields are heading up as markets digest the news that Credit Suisse intends to access two facilities from the Swiss National Bank.