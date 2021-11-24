USD Mixed; EUR Settles, JPY Extends Dip; Bond Rates Rise

Summary: The Turkish Lira plunged anew, this time sinking 15% against the US Dollar (USD/TRY to 13.45) dragging Asian and EMFX lower. At the close of trading in New York, the USD/TRY pair settled at 12.75, for a loss of 12%. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shrugged off criticism and defended his recent decision to cut rates. Against the major currencies, the Greenback finished mixed. US government bond yields extended their moves higher, lifting global treasury rates. The benchmark US 10-year bond rate climbed to 1.66% from 1.63% yesterday. This lifted the USD/JPY pair to an overnight and March 2017 peak at 115.15 from 114.92 yesterday and settling at 115.03. The Euro rebounded to 1.1250 after hitting an overnight low at 1.1226 (1.1232 yesterday). Stronger European and Eurozone PMIs despite recent Covid surges buoyed the shared currency. Sterling settled at 1.3380 (1.3390 yesterday) after trading to an overnight and fresh 2021 low at 1.3342. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) was last at 0.6953, little changed from 0.6955 yesterday ahead of today’s RBNZ policy rate policy meeting (12 pm, Sydney time). New Zealand’s central bank is widely tipped to hike its Official Cash Rate 25 basis points to 0.75% at the conclusion of its meeting. The Australian Dollar closed flat at 0.7225 after trading in a subdued 0.7207 to 0.7236 range overnight. Asian and Emerging Market currencies were mostly lower against the Greenback weighed by the collapsing Turkish Lira. The USD/THB pair (US Dollar-Thai Baht) rallied 0.33% to 33.15 (33.02 yesterday). Against the Singapore Dollar, the Greenback rose to 1.3660 from 1.3648. Global equities finished lower. The DOW settled at 35,745 (35,910) while the S&P 500 lost 0.17% to 4,680 (4,727). Higher US treasury bond yields lifted global rates. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rose 9 basis points to -0.22% against -0.31 % yesterday. The UK 10-year Gilt yield was up at 0.99% from 0.93%.

Data released yesterday saw New Zealand’s Q3 Retail Sales beat estimates at -8.1% from -10.2%. Australia’s Manufacturing PMI was up at 58.5 from and upwardly revised 58.2 previously. Germany’s Manufacturing PMI for November was up at 57.6 vs forecasts at 56.7. The Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rose to 58.6 from a previous 57.8. UK November Flash Manufacturing PMI was up at 58.2 from 57.8, beating estimates at 57.2. US Flash Manufacturing PMI was at 59.1 against estimates at 59.3. US Richmond Manufacturing Index was up at 11.0, bettering median estimates at 10.0.

On the Lookout: Today’s economic data calendar picks up ahead of the big US Thanksgiving holiday (Friday in Asia). Japan kicks off with its Flash Manufacturing PMI (f/c 53.5 from 53.2) followed later in the day by the Bank of Japan’s Annual Core CPI (f/c -0.4% from a previous 0.6%). The RBNZ Official Cash Rate, Monetary Policy Statement and Press Conference follow. Switzerland start-off European data with its Credit Suisse Economic Expectations. Germany is next with German November IFO Business Climate (f/c 96.5 from 97.7 – ACY Finlogix). The US kick off North American data with US October Headline and Core Durable Goods Orders (Headline f/c 0.2% from -0.3%; Core f/c 0.4% from 0.4% - ACY Finlogix). US Q3 GDP Growth Estimate follows (f/c 2.2% from 6.7% - ACY Finlogix), US October Goods Trade Balance (f/c -USD 94.9 billion from previous -USD 96.25 billion), US October New Home Sales (f/c 0.802 million from previous 0.800 million – ACY Finlogix), US October Core PCE (m/m f/c 0.2% from 0.2%; y/y no f/c, previous was 4.4%), US October Personal Spending (m/m f/c 0.8% from 0.6%), US October Personal Income (m/m 0.2% from previous -1%). US Weekly Unemployment Claims (f/c 259,000 from 268,000), US Goods Trade Balance (f/c -USD 94.9 billion from previous -USD 96.3 billion) and US November Michigan Consumer Sentiment (f/c 66.9 from 71.7). Whew!

Trading Perspective: While the Dollar finished mixed against its rivals, higher US bond yields will continue to be supportive of the US currency. The DXY which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies dipped to 96.48 from 69.51 yesterday. Today’s big event is the RBNZ policy meeting which starts at 12 pm (noon) Sydney time. A general risk-off sentiment prevailed which was Dollar supportive, particularly against the Asian and EMFX. Lower metal prices which saw Spot Silver tumble 2.7% also point to a stronger Greenback. Ahead of the long weekend, expect profit-taking and position adjustments to impact trading. The outlook is for consolidation amidst choppy conditions today and tomorrow.

