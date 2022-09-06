Liz Truss’ pledge to freeze energy costs brings optimism on her first day, while the Nasdaq underperforms despite stronger service PMI data.
Liz Truss energy plans bring hope that inflation can be brought under control
“The pound has outperformed many of its peers today, with Liz Truss delivering a much-anticipated shock and awe announcement aimed at bringing energy prices under control. In a week that is dominated by central bank announcements from the RBA, BoC, and ECB, it should be noted that monetary policy’s ability to bring inflation under control in the face of weakening currencies and soaring energy prices is somewhat limited. The decision to freeze UK energy prices ahead of next month’s widely anticipated spike will arguably provide a greater impact on inflation expectations than a 75bp hike in interest rates. The dramatic Covid spending package enacted under Rishi Sunak looks to be just the beginning, with this package costing up to £130 billion over the coming 18 months. For the near-term this seems and effective way to bring greater certainty and relieve the pressure on the Bank of England, but the long-term consequence will undoubtedly result in another pile of debt that will ultimately need paying through higher taxes.”
US services jobs remain strong as PMI highlights continued growth
“A belated start to the week for US markets has brought fresh losses at the open, with growth names driving underperformance for the Nasdaq. Today’s ISM services PMI reading brought plenty of grounds for optimism, with a surprise rise accompanied by a declining price growth, rising employment growth, and particular strength for new orders. With 83% of Friday’s 315k payrolls reading coming from the private services sector (263k), there is no doubt that rising prices are yet to stifle employment in the critical segment of the economy. ”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
