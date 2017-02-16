Trump tax promise continues to drive risk appetite

We had yet another record close on Wall Street last night with the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ all ending at fresh highs. Investors are currently bulled up by Donald Trump’s promise of some “phenomenal” news on taxes within the next few weeks. More generally, it feels as if no one wants to risk missing out on further market gains in what could prove to be the most business-friendly US environment for many years.

Even Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s testimony in Washington has done nothing to dampen positive market sentiment. Dr Yellen seemed anxious for market participants to consider every Fed meeting “live” when it comes to the prospect of monetary tightening. This helped to nudge up the probability of a rate hike at next month’s meeting. But as things stand, there’s a general feeling that even if the Fed were to tighten by 75 basis points this year as forecast by the FOMC back in December, the US economy is robust enough to carry on growing. This may be too optimistic. After all, so much of the stock market’s recent gains are down to Trump’s promises of fiscal stimulus. If the new president disappoints, or is blocked by Congress, then this positive sentiment has the potential to evaporate overnight.