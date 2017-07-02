Trump rally back on as Dow hits highs

Stock markets are back on the rise, with the FTSE benefitting from a weaker pound, and US markets reaching record highs despite a widening trade deficit.



• US markets hit record high

• BoE’s Forbes highlights more hawkish outlook

• US trade deficit hits 4-year high



The FTSE is enjoying a strong recovery today, with the deterioration in the pound helping to boost the index. Once more it is the gold producers heading up the leaderboard, with Randgold and Fresnillo rallying sharply despite today representing an off day for the gold price. Despite the weakness we saw earlier in the week, it is clear that investors see any pullback as an opportunity to get into the Trump rally, with the Dow and Nasdaq hitting a fresh all-time intraday high in early trading.



The pound remained subdued against a resurgent dollar today, despite BoE member Forbes speculating that the MPC should seek to raise rates even with the Brexit uncertainty. Improved inflation data across the world has raised suspicions that we could see the likes of the ECB and BoE tout a more hawkish tone. Today's comments stand in stark contrast to the accommodative stance preferred across Europe as a means to ward against any adverse economic effects of the Brexit process. The bank could end up choosing between respecting its price stability mandate or providing a supportive policy framework for a downturn that may never come.



Today's US trade data added fuel to the fire for Trump’s protectionist rhetoric, with the nation seeing the widest deficit in four years. Particular interest for Trump will rest on the relationship with Mexico, given the 4.2% widening in the trade gap between the nations. This massive trade deficit will surely play into Trump’s story that the trade deals currently in place are benefitting others more than the US, a view that according to today’s figures is hard to refute.