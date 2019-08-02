Trump announced a new round of tariffs on China Thursday in a surprise move that led to a flight to safety. The yen was the top performer while the Australian dollar lagged. The tariff news reverses any progress on trade and should reverberate for weeks. Meanwhile, each of the existing 3 Premium trades are in the green, including EURNZD at +350 pts.
The market was digesting the Fed news Thursday when Trump tweeted that he was putting 10% tariffs on all $300 billion of Chinese imports that are currently tariff-free. They will go into effect on Sept 1, baring a change of heart. Trump also noted that tariffs could be raised further depending on how talks go.
The move damaged through all yen crosses with AUD/JPY closing at the lowest since 2011 in a 1.9% fall. WTI crude was already lower but in total it fell more than 7% in its worst one-day loss since 2015. US equity markets fell 0.9% with some retail stocks down more than 10%. Treasury yields fell 6-14 basis points to fresh 3-year lows, with all maturities touching fresh cycle lows. Gold jumped more than $30.
The announcement is a game-changer on almost every front (see Ashraf's tweet above). Powell yesterday specifically highlighted that trade tensions had diminished since May. The fresh escalation means the Fed is now more likely to ease in September. Global growth is also deeper in peril.
The next headline to watch for will be Beijing's response. They had recently pledged to buy more US agricultural goods but that could be reversed and China could retaliate in what would spark a deeper crisis.
One spot to watch is the Chinese currency as the offshore yuan neared 7.00. Allowing the currency to depreciate would signal that China is no longer keen on negotiations.
Not to be lost in all the Fed and tariff talks is that Friday includes the release of non-farm payrolls. The consensus is +165K with unemployment ticking down to 3.6% from 3.7%. Average hourly earnings above the 3.1% y/y expected could put the FOMC in a bind.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1100 after upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100 as the US dollar gains ground after the US Non-Farm Payrolls met expectations with 164K but wages beat projections with 0.3% MoM. Markets are watching trade developments.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY rebounds from multi-month lows, retakes 107.00 mark and beyond
The US economy added 164K new jobs in July, matching consensus estimates. Slightly better wage growth data helped the USD to recover its early lost ground. Traders seemed inclined to cover their bearish positions amid oversold conditions.
Markets Crash, Consequences of Trump's Newest Tariffs
When we look back at this busy week nothing may matter more than news bombs and headline risk. Today, President Trump sent currencies and equities crashing lower by hitting China with an additional 10% tariff on $300B in Chinese imports starting next month.
Gold consolidates Thursday's gains below $1440 ahead of US NFP data
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $25 on Thursday after United States President Donald Trump announced 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports and triggered a flight-to-safety.