Trump/Fed market focus

US stock index futures are firmer in early trade with investors seemingly uninterested in booking profits following Friday’s sharp rally. European equities are also playing catch-up with Wall Street. All the US majors closed out at fresh record highs last week after President Trump promised some big news on tax within the next few weeks. He also spoke to Chinese premier Xi Jinping and promised to honour the “one China” policy. This has helped to restore positive sentiment after investors suffered a rocky fortnight thanks to Trump’s attempted travel ban and protectionist rhetoric.

But it’s unlikely that just a promise on tax will be enough to keep equities heading higher. Investors will want to see details to keep momentum going. But before that happens attention will once again turn to the US Federal Reserve and the outlook for monetary policy. Janet Yellen testifies in Washington tomorrow and Wednesday and investors will be listening out for clues over future tightening. The Fed has signalled that it expects to raise rates by 75 basis points this year. However, recent data suggests that wage growth is tepid and won’t be adding to inflation anytime soon. This could stay the Fed’s hand for now, although Yellen may well hint that the central bank is keeping an open mind when it comes to next month’s meeting. If so, then this should give the dollar a lift and may take some of the recent gloss off equities.