Trump Bump: 2 and 0

Good Morning Traders,

As of this writing 4:40 AM EST, here’s what we see:

US Dollar: Mar. USD is Down at 100.760.

Energies: March Crude is Down at 53.40.

Financials: The Mar 30 year bond is Down 15 ticks and trading at 151.14.

Indices: The March S&P 500 emini ES contract is 10 ticks Higher and trading at 2315.25.

Gold: The April gold contract is trading Down at 1230.50. Gold is 54 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial Conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and crude is Down- which is not normal and the 30 year bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The indices are Up and Crude is trading Down- which is correlated. Gold is trading Down which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don’t have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open.

All of Asia traded higher with the exception of the Sensex exchange. As of this writing Europe is trading higher.

Possible Challenges To Traders Today

– No Major News to speak of.

– Lack of Major Economic news.

Treasuries

We’ve elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 30 year bond (ZB) and The YM futures contract. The YM contract is the DJIA and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it’s liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZB made it’s move at around 12 noon after the economic news was reported. The ZB hit a high at around that time and the YM hit a low. If you look at the charts below ZB gave a signal at around 12 noon and the YM was moving higher at the same time. Look at the charts below and you’ll see a pattern for both assets. ZB hit a high at around 12 PM EST and the YM hit a low. These charts represent the newest version of Trend Following Trades and I’ve changed the timeframe to a 30 minute chart to display better. This represented a shorting opportunity on the 30 year bond, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $31.25. We added a Donchian Channel to the charts to show the signals more clearly.

Charts Courtesy of Trend Following Trades built on a NinjaTrader platform.

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets an upside bias as both the Bonds and Gold were trading higher and this usually results in an upside day. Friday was no exception to that rule as the Dow traded 97 points higher and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren’t dealing with a correlated market however our bias is to the upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

This past Friday it wasn’t economic news that moved the markets as the news reported came in less than expected. It was more the assumption that President Trump’s agenda for lower taxes and less regulation will propel the markets further and thus far this strategy is working. Wall Street likes the idea of less regulation and loves tax cuts. Just how long this will last is anyone’s guess but if the President can continuously discuss economics and reduce the “ban” talk it can perpetuate into a continuing higher market. Today there is no economic news for the US markets so time will tell if the markets can advance with no economic news to speak of.