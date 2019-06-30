Trump and Xi meeting dominates the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan

China and the US agree to forego new tariffs and restart trade negotiations

Trump hints he will lift sanctions on Huawei for non-security products

The annual G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan between 19 industrial nations and the EU became a single stage this weekend for the discussions between the US and China on their bilateral trade war.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to resume trade negotiations and not to enact new tariffs on each other’s exports. The trade commitments were confirmed separately by both sides.

The ban for US companies from selling products to the Chinese technology giant Huawei which the US has accused of being a security risk will be lifted but the final deposition will be worked out in the trade talks. Trump said he will allow sales of US goods where there is not a national security issue.

Trump also said the Chinese will be purchasing large amounts of American agricultural exports. “We’re holding on tariffs and they are going to buy farm product,’ he said.

The Chinese foreign ministry noted that the negotiations would cover specific issues but provided no details.

The meeting had been widely anticipated as a means for the two countries to pull back from the escalating dispute that has seen reciprocal tariffs imposed by each side and threatened to further inhibit the global economy that has already seen growth estimates from the International Monetary Fund fade from 3.7% to 3.3% over the past eight months. The IMF warned this month that existing and proposed tariffs could cuts 0.5% from global GDP in 2020.

Markets will likely take the result in stride on Monday as a temporary agreement had been widely anticipated but the rhetoric from each side in the past two months has made easy assumptions difficult.

While the truce will be welcomed by markets and buinesses on both sides of the Pacific it offers no clear path forward on the trade dispute.

The US has long accused China of unfair trade practices and China reportedly scuttled a trade agreement by reneging on previously negotiated committments at the last minute.

American equities finished at or near their records last week with the Dow posting it best June in 81 years and the S&P 500 scoring its strongest first half in two decades.

Currencies were largely unchanged on Friday as markets awaited the outcome of the US-China meeting. The dollar has lost ground over the two weeks since the June 19th FOMC meeting as the Fed has shifted to an easing bias in its rate policy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand have each cut their policy rate by 0.25% recently and Mario Draghi, the President of the European Central Bank has said he is ready to do so as well.

Reuters